Nationals, Alex Call pick up Josiah Gray, take finale from Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — It has been a weird few weeks for Washington Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Trying to manage his innings down the stretch, the team took him off an every-five-days routine, forcing stark adjustments at the end of his first full season in the majors. Gray, 24, has flashed promise and raised big questions. He has, after a rough start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, allowed the most homers in the majors (36) and most walks in the National League (60). Four earned runs in the series finale bumped his ERA to 5.06. Yadier Molina entered with two homers on the season, then doubled his total by tagging Gray in the second and fourth.

When Gray exited at 84 pitches with one down in the fourth, the game was tied and the bases were loaded. Always hard on himself, Gray appeared to pat his glove against his face in frustration. In the end, though, the Nationals won, 11-6, logging four runs and nine hits off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

Rookie outfielder Alex Call led the way with four hits and five RBI. The production came less than 24 hours after Tommy Edman’s walk-off double nicked Call’s glove and sealed a stunning walk-off loss.

“I did think about it a lot last night,” said Call, who was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians in early August and debuted for the Nationals shortly after. “It’s not like anybody is like, ‘That was a routine play.’ But if I catch it, we win the game, there’s no doubt about that. ...

“So it was a tough pill to swallow, especially because I haven’t been playing every day. I want to come in and contribute in any way that I can, and I’m ready for that ball and I see it hit to me and I’m like, ‘All right.’ I’m excited because I’m about to make a play right here. And I felt good about everything that I did except the final reach.”

Call made good on his opportunity Thursday. Inserted late because Victor Robles had a stiff neck, he finished with two singles, a two-run double and a three-run homer off reliever James Naile in the ninth. Luke Voit also reached four times, logging two more hits and two walks and scoring in the second inning when César Hernández doubled him in. Nelson Cruz, dropped to sixth in the order, punched three singles. Then Luis García put the Nationals ahead for good with an infield RBI single in the sixth.

The Nationals (49-89) tallied 18 hits to split the four-game series. They have won six of 10.

“Today was amazing, just to see the guys rally, especially ’cause their starter didn’t do his job,” said Gray, who walked three batters and yielded six hits. “The Cardinals got a playoff-caliber team, so it was a lot of fun to watch us play this road trip.”

So this time, Gray was picked up by the offense and bullpen. Hernández padded the lead with a sacrifice fly off Jordan Hicks in the seventh, then again with a run-scoring single in the ninth. In between those RBI, CJ Abrams doubled off Chris Stratton and brought in Cruz.

To protect the cushion, Manager Dave Martinez turned to Andrés Machado, Kyle Finnegan, Jake McGee and Carl Edwards Jr., with Edwards having to replace McGee after he loaded the bases in the ninth. The Cardinals rallied for two runs but drew no closer.

With 24 games to go, it’s fair to wonder how much more Gray will pitch in 2022.

His previous professional career high in innings, back when he was in the minors with the Los Angeles Dodgers: 130.

His total after facing the Cardinals: 131⅔.

“For me, it’s going to be hard to really completely shut him down, but we could do some other things,” Martinez said. “Maybe skipping him a start or something like that.”

Why did Keibert Ruiz exit before the bottom of the sixth? Ruiz was hit in the groin by a foul ball in the bottom of the second, then exited after feeling discomfort while running the bases. The 24-year-old catcher was later taken to a nearby hospital because with swollen testicles, according to Martinez. The plan was to hold the team buses until he returned to Busch Stadium.

Why did Dave Martinez go back to Finnegan so quickly? Hunter Harvey was unavailable because he warmed twice in Wednesday night’s 6-5 loss to the Cardinals. So even though Finnegan threw a season-high 31 pitches in the fateful ninth, Martinez asked him to handle the eighth inning Thursday. He retired the side in order.

What is Thompson’s outlook with the Nationals? Earlier this week, Martinez described Thompson as a potential long reliever or opener in the future. And while that immediately seemed counter to how the club viewed Thompson after trading for him last July, Martinez expressed excitement about Thompson’s ability to retire righties and lefties with his sinker/slider combo.

Thompson, 24, backed up that vision in two appearances this series. On Monday, he recorded nine outs and earned his first career save. On Thursday, he replaced Gray and recorded five critical outs, stranding all three runners after Gray left the bases loaded.

To really thrive in a multi-inning role, Martinez believes Thompson would have to throw more change-ups. In his second year in the majors, he has thrown 138 sinkers, 49 sliders, one change-up and two fastballs that registered as four-seamers but could have been sinkers without much movement. To limit the Cardinals again, his 20 pitches included 18 sinkers and two sliders, no change-ups in sight.

