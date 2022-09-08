Live updates Rams host the Bills to kick off the NFL season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned as he recovers from the torn ACL in his left knee suffered while helping the Rams to a Super Bowl title last season.
The Rams and Bills are among the contenders to sign Beckham, and Beckham wrote on Twitter this week that he would choose “[w]hoever wins Thursday.”
Clearly, no one will hold Beckham to that proclamation, which he later clarified he’d said at least partially in jest. But the Rams reportedly have kept a locker ready for Beckham after he restored his professional reputation by playing well for them last season and appearing to fit in well. Pass rusher Von Miller, meanwhile, has been recruiting Beckham publicly to join him in Buffalo; Miller left the Rams for the Bills via free agency in the offseason.