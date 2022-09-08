Live updates Rams host the Bills to kick off the NFL season

just now

By Adam Kilgore Reporter covering national sports

One under-the-radar player who could have a big night (to start a big season): Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Many of the underneath targets that left with departed receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders will now go to McKenzie, the sixth-year man who might be the fastest player on Buffalo’s offense. He had 20 catches last year, but 11 of them came in one game against the Patriots.

When he gets a chance, he can shine. He should get many more chances this year, starting tonight.