Live updates Rams host the Bills to kick off the NFL season

Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Rams in Inglewood, Calif., to open the NFL season. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Updated September 8, 2022 at 8:18 p.m. EDT|Published September 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the opening game of the NFL regular season. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
  • How to watch: Game is broadcast on NBC; streaming options include Peacock
One under-the-radar player who could have a big night (to start a big season): Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. Many of the underneath targets that left with departed receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders will now go to McKenzie, the sixth-year man who might be the fastest player on Buffalo’s offense. He had 20 catches last year, but 11 of them came in one game against the Patriots. When he gets a chance, he can shine. He should get many more chances this year, starting tonight.
I hope everyone out there (much) younger than me who has heard of J Balvin enjoyed him on the pregame show. As for the game tonight: This is both an exciting matchup and a great opportunity to learn about two of the leading Super Bowl contenders.For the Rams, is Matthew Stafford’s balky elbow at full strength? Are they shaking off the cobwebs of their Super Bowl victory tour? Is Aaron Donald still his dominant, all-time self after an offseason spent flirting with retirement and swinging helmets at joint-practice opponents? How is Allen Robinson fitting in as the Robert Woods/Odell Beckham Jr. replacement? For the Bills, what kind of shape is Von Miller in entering his age-33 season? How do the Bills carry the weight as the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl despite limited postseason accomplishment? How are their cornerbacks going to hold up as Tre’Davious White recovers from an injury? Can their offense keep rolling with former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll now coaching the Giants? Just a fantastic matchup between two excellent teams with a lot of intrigue.
