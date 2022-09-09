Broadneck’s QB, after transfer from South River, leads Bruins past Seahawks

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For Camrin Catterton, the first hit of the game is what makes everything else go away. All those pregame narratives and nerves tend to disappear the first time a defender puts his hands on you. “You get hit once, and everything is just football again,” the Broadneck quarterback said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Entering Friday’s game at South River, Catterton had plenty else to think about. He had spent the past two years playing for the Seahawks, but an offseason transfer to Broadneck had put him on the other side of this Anne Arundel County matchup.

Dealing with a mix of emotions, Catterton threw for three touchdowns and led the Bruins to a resounding 35-0 victory in Edgewater.

“I wanted to come back and beat them in a nice manner,” Catterton said. “I’ve been waiting for this one.”

Catterton, who splits his time between two households, played at Broadneck for his freshman year but spent his sophomore and junior seasons at South River. Both college and high school football have featured an uptick in transfers in recent years, and outsiders often view the moves as callous or calculated. For Catterton, the decision was personal, and the transition was, at times, overwhelming.

“Different people are always going to feel a certain way about it,” Catterton said. “I try not to listen to it that much, but it is what it is.”

Upon arriving back at Broadneck, Catterton was handed a sterling reputation to protect and a large pair of cleats to fill. The Bruins (1-1) did not lose a game in Anne Arundel County last year, fighting their way to the Maryland 4A quarterfinals behind senior quarterback and All-Met selection Josh Ehrlich. South River (0-2), which won the county championship in 2019, provided an early-season test to a Bruins team that returned just six starters.

Early in Friday’s game, Catterton and his offense were given ample opportunities to find the right rhythm as the Bruins’ defense came out determined not to give an inch. As they throttled the Seahawks’ offense, their offensive teammates slowly put up points. An arcing, 29-yard pass from Catterton to senior Machi Evans gave the Bruins a 20-0 lead just before halftime.

“Cam’s making great growth. We don’t run a simple offense, and it’s going to take some time to get everything down,” Bruins Coach Rob Harris said. “Tonight we saw some fruits of our labor.”

Catterton threw two more touchdowns in the second half and finished 16 for 20 for 235 yards and three scores. A night that began with an awkward homecoming and some nerves ended with Catterton relaxing with teammates on the sideline, watching his backup put the finishing touches on his first win as the Broadneck varsity quarterback.

“I wanted to play this game so bad because I wanted to prove to everyone that I know what I’m doing,” Catterton said. “Wanted to let my play speak.”

