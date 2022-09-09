A D.C. return awaits Brandon Scherff, a Jaguar who has changed his spots

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brandon Scherff dropped his phone in a lake. It happened sometime in mid-June, so he had to reach out to Keith Ismael to get a few phone numbers back from his years in Washington. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “My phone wasn’t backed up for two years, so that was a big problem for me,” Scherff, 30, said Thursday by phone. “I went to text them during camp, and all of a sudden I didn’t have anymore contacts left. I said, ‘Oh, [shoot], I don’t have anybody’s number.’ ”

After seven years in Washington, where he earned five Pro Bowl honors and an all-pro section, Scherff started anew in Jacksonville when he signed a three-year deal worth close to $50 million.

The Iowa native now lives on Jacksonville Beach and weathers the accompanying heat and ­humidity year-round, an adjustment for him and his family. Despite the watery phone issues, he has maintained contact with many of the players he worked alongside.

To kick off the season, his acclimation to Jacksonville will be interrupted with a return to Washington, where the Commanders host the Jaguars at FedEx Field on Sunday.

“I’m excited to see all the guys that I’ve been with for seven years or the last two years,” Scherff said. “But all the friendships that I made, I’m excited to see the coaches that have helped me get to where I am and just excited to play again.”

The change has offered him some familiarity. Scherff chose Jacksonville in part because of the coaching staff. Phil Rauscher, the Jaguars’ offensive line coach, was hired to the same title in Washington in 2018. he was promoted the following season and led the offensive line for 11 games while Scherff played right guard.

Scherff’s time in the NFC East also made Doug Pederson a familiar sight from his days coaching the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I knew a couple of people that played with Doug, and they loved him, too, so I would say those two people had a big say in it,” Scherff said.

“It’s kind of the exact same as when Coach [Ron] Rivera took over [in Washington]. It all looks the same, but you just have to put different terminology together. So it’s been, obviously, a challenge for me during OTAs, learning all that stuff, but Phil Rauscher has done a heck of a job with the O-line. … We’re getting in the rhythm of things right now.”

Coming out of Iowa, Scherff was rated by multiple analysts as the top offensive lineman in the 2015 draft when Washington selected him fifth overall. He immediately became a staple on the interior of the line.

But the last time he played a full season was 2016, his second year in the league. Over the years he’s dealt with myriad injuries, including a torn pectoral muscle that cut short his 2018 season, elbow and shoulder injuries that prematurely ended his following season, and MCL sprains that cost him games in 2020 and 2021.

Washington franchise-tagged him in his final two seasons, giving way to his inevitable exit in free agency.

Scherff admitted that leaving Washington was “hard,” and though it appeared for months that he probably wouldn’t return, he said it “was all uncertain to me.”

For years, Washington’s quarterback situation was uncertain, too.

During Scherff’s tenure, the team had 11 quarterbacks start at least one game. In Jacksonville, he could stick with one, should second-year player Trevor Lawrence meet expectations and remain healthy.

Scherff said the young quarterback has already impressed him with the way he collaborates with the offensive line on play calls and both fielding and asking questions.

“He’s a great quarterback for a second-year [player],” Scherff said. “To have the kind of knowledge and communication skills that he has in the locker room is amazing. And he’s been a big help to us in learning a new offense.”

Scherff has taken to Jacksonville just as much as Lawrence. The lineman was voted a team captain, an honor he held in Washington but was nonetheless grateful to earn at his second NFL stop.

“He taught me how to be a pro,” Washington tackle Sam Cosmi said. “He’s a very hard-working guy, one of the most hard-working I’ve seen. I learned a lot from him. I learned how to practice. I learned how to do recovery, how to come back from an injury. I learned a lot from him. He went to Jacksonville and got named captain for a reason. He was a great teammate and a great player.”

His Washington return has Scherff reflecting on some of his top memories with Washington, including his “welcome to the NFL” moment as rookie in 2015 when he took on then-Miami defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in the opener. And of course later that year when Washington hosted the Packers in a playoff game at a packed FedEx Field and winning the NFC East in 2015 and again in 2020.

“I’ve had a lot of amazing memories and met a lot of amazing people in that organization,” he said, “and I’m so grateful for every one of them.”

Although Scherff left as a Washington Football Team player and will return to face the Washington Commanders, the reunion at FedEx Field on Sunday will be a battle for both sides, he says. And maybe he will get to leave with an updated contacts list.

“We’re excited to go against probably one of the best D-lines that we’re going to be going up against,” Scherff said. “They’re a heck of an opponent for us, and I know how they practice. I told the guys that they practice [all] out. So it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us.”

