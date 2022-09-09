Flint Hill, searching for first win since 2019, falls to Paul VI

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two hours before kickoff Friday afternoon, Kirk Peterson walked toward the Flint Hill football team’s locker room and shared his optimism. “Today’s the day,” Peterson said. “This school deserves a win.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Peterson felt similar hope in his 10 previous games as Flint Hill’s coach, but each one ended in a loss. Still, Friday’s home matchup against Paul VI presented another opportunity to begin returning the Huskies to local prominence.

After a Paul VI student posted an Instagram photo of Peterson’s face on a clown costume, Flint Hill coaches bought clown masks they hoped players could wear after a win. Peterson taped a photo of the scoreboard from last year’s loss to the Panthers on his office door.

But Friday wouldn’t bring Flint Hill’s first victory since 2019. The Huskies surrendered an early lead in their 34-7 defeat in Oakton, the program’s 13th consecutive loss.

“The fire inside of me to get back to that team that we had before and be able to build us back up, it’s immense,” senior linebacker Wil Thomas said. “I don't want to have another season like we had last year. This means more than anything to me right now.”

When Thomas joined the program as a freshman in 2019, it was one of the best in the D.C. area. Flint Hill (0-2) had won 22 consecutive games and back-to-back Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I titles. After Coach Tom Verbanic stepped down in December 2018, his replacement lasted one season. An interim coach led the 10-time MAC champions during a condensed campaign in 2020.

Peterson knew he would need to earn his 16 players’ trust in August 2021, when he left his assistant job at Loudoun County High to become Flint Hill’s fourth coach in as many seasons. He built relationships by aiding players’ college recruitments — contacting coaches and driving players to colleges for camps and visits. By Aug. 20 — Peterson’s birthday — his players threw a surprise party between two-a-day practices with marble cake, handmade cards and a water balloon fight.

“Come on, man,” Peterson told his players through tears. “I’m trying to get ready for game one, and you guys got me in here snotting and stuff.”

Building a winner has taken longer. Last September, Flint Hill suffered its first loss to Paul VI, 41-7, since 2012. The Huskies suffered nine losses by an average of 29.1 points. After adding coaches and players in his first full offseason, Peterson looked forward to a win Friday as players suited up.

“When we beat these people, you can swag out,” he told players. “Right now, it’s a business meeting.”

Flint Hill took a 7-0 lead about nine minutes in when wide receiver Joshua Clarke caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Harris. But with his team trailing 14-7 at halftime, Peterson told his players: “Y’all are making us what they said we were.”

Paul VI (2-0) continued to wear down the Huskies as running back Gavin Colby rushed for a pair of long scores. After the Panthers continued their rout with a touchdown late in the third quarter, a Paul VI student from the bleachers yelled at Peterson: “Coach P, this sucks. I came here for a good game. It’s just like last year.”

Peterson could only stare at the field and walk away, knowing his first win would have to wait.

