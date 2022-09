A tennis racket is just a toy again in the hands of Frances Tiafoe. No one at the U.S. Open has carried himself more lightly or playfully through this tournament of such weighty, climactic encounters. Watch him as he beckons the crowd, ushers it to standing ovations with the call of his fingertips, as if to say: “Join me in the fun. Don’t forget to find the game in all this tremendous pressure and action.”