Nationals pitchers avoid wrong end of Albert Pujols’s historic HR chase

ST. LOUIS — During a pre-series meeting at Busch Stadium on Monday, reliever Jake McGee heard the name Albert Pujols and smiled to himself. Pujols, the 42-year-old designated hitter/first baseman/future first-ballot Hall of Famer for the St. Louis Cardinals, has absolutely crushed lefties throughout the season’s second half. And with starter Patrick Corbin not pitching for the Washington Nationals against the Cardinals this week, McGee was the only lefty who could face Pujols, who is getting most of his at-bats in lefty/righty matchups.

Normally, that would mean another chance for McGee to square off against a legend, whatever that’s worth to a 36-year-old pitcher in the twilight of his career. This month, though, Pujols is on the edge of history, just a homer away from tying Alex Rodriguez on the all-time list with 696 — and just five away from 700. So when Pujols reached the on-deck circle Tuesday night, when the fans rose in a standing ovation, when he readied to see McGee as the leadoff batter in the eighth inning, McGee took a deep breath.

“If this was 10 years ago, if I’m a lot younger, maybe I pick around the zone and try to avoid it,” McGee said Wednesday afternoon. “But at this point, I mean, whatever happens happens. I have given up my share of homers. If I wind up on a Cardinals highlight reel for the rest of my life, so be it. I think he knew that as a veteran I was going to go right at him."

Three pitches later, on a low-and-in fastball, Pujols flied out to Lane Thomas in left-center. All in all, the Nationals held Pujols at bay, a combined effort from Aníbal Sánchez, Mason Thompson, McGee, Josiah Gray, Andrés Machado and Carl Edwards Jr. Pujols finished 0 for 10 in the four-game series. In his first at-bat Monday, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, a sold-out crowd stood before Sánchez got him swinging. In his second at-bat, he crushed a ball that landed in the third deck but on the wrong side of the left field foul pole.

Entering Thursday’s 11-6 win, Washington’s pitchers had allowed homers in 3.8 percent of plate appearances, the highest rate in the majors. Gray, their starter for the series finale, had yielded a homer in a club-record 11 consecutive starts. The 36 homers against him, including a pair for catcher Yadier Molina on Thursday, is tops among pitchers in 2022. But after hitting his 400th and 500th homers against the Nationals, Pujols will have to use another team for this milestone.

“When you’re on the mound and Albert steps in, you know full well what’s going on," said McGee, who almost faced Pujols again Thursday but was hooked after recording one out and loading the bases in the ninth. In their nine matchups, Pujols is 2 for 7 with two homers and a walk. McGee’s season ERA is 6.81 among time with the San Francisco Giants (24 appearances), Milwaukee Brewers (six) and Nationals (12).

“It was sort of funny because the game was at a lull, we were trailing late, and then all of a sudden everyone is screaming. I had a feeling he would pinch-hit and it wouldn’t be for [Paul] Goldschmidt or [Nolan] Arenado, who were coming up after that spot. So I just had to get him out.”

Simple enough, right?

Throughout the series, there was Pujols chatter in and around the Nationals’ clubhouse. On Tuesday, Thompson, a 24-year-old reliever who retired Pujols three times, walked beneath a TV displaying Pujols, Rodriguez, Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds in order. The night before, after he finished a win by inducing a flyout from Pujols, he joked about waving to the camera if Pujols took him deep.

Relievers are well-trained in gallows humor about public failure. No other players appear less and have to talk more about their screw-ups.

“I mean, my goal and my thought process was just to go after him," Thompson said. “You know, whatever is going to happen is going to happen. And I can control everything up until the ball leaves my hand.”

