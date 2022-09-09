Navy looking to limit self-inflicted mistakes after sloppy opener

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Clay Cromwell was concerned with B.O. this week, but it had nothing to do with personal hygiene. The Navy defensive tackle was describing a metric kept by the program called “beat ourselves.” The Midshipmen had an alarming amount of B.O.’s last week in a 14-7 loss to Delaware — the program’s first loss to a Football Championship Subdivision opponent since 2007.

“We gave them gifts, essentially,” Cromwell said.

The mistakes came early and often.

Quarterback Tai Lavatai and fullback Anton Hall Jr. lost a fumble at the mesh point on the first snap from scrimmage of the season for the Mids. Rayuan Lane was called for pass interference on the first defensive snap and Delaware scored a touchdown on the next play.

The Mids would go on to lose three of four fumbles, miss a field goal and experience a few crucial defensive miscues that accounted for those 14 points. It was the third straight loss in a season opener for Navy, making things even more frustrating. The previous two years, Navy struggled with preparation during the pandemic and lost by a combined 104-10 to BYU and Marshall. But 2022 was supposed to be different. Coach Ken Niumatalolo was able to get back into his normal offseason and training camp routines and there was a feeling that the start to this season would be much different.

“Guys are still down,” Niumatalolo said Monday. “We’re in the tank and we’ve got to find a way to bounce back. … That’s definitely not the start we wanted.

“Our guys are hurt, which is a good sign. If they came in jovial to the meeting and joking around, I’d be pretty concerned. But it was pretty quiet in there today.”

Navy will attempt to right the ship in the conference opener against Memphis (0-1) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers should bring a more physically challenging team to Annapolis and have defeated their American Athletic Conference rival three years in a row. Memphis won, 35-17, last season led by quarterback Seth Henigan’s 215 passing yards on just eight completions while the Tigers piled up 204 rushing yards. The sophomore quarterback is back for his second year as a starter.

A long season is just beginning, so Navy can’t panic after a disappointing opener, but the Midshipmen remain optimistic because of the nature of the loss. The majority of those mistakes were self-inflicted and those issues are easier to correct than other scenarios.

“If it was a personnel issue or something like that, there’s not a lot you can do about that, right?” Navy defensive coordinator Brian Newberry said. “But if it’s something that you have control over, that’s what we talk about all the time. There’s things we can control, things we can’t. Certainly, want to be great at the things that we control. And we know it’s hard to win around here and you can’t win games beating yourselves, especially the close ones.

“The margin for error is very, very small. It’s not to say we’re not going to make mistakes, but we can’t make the kind of mistakes where we give people gifts. And we did that a couple of times Saturday.”

Outside of the unforced errors, Niumatalolo was frustrated with the amount of “loafs” from his team. There’s a certain level of energy not only expected but needed inside a developmental program. Navy isn’t a program with highly ranked recruiting classes that can get wins by simply being bigger and faster than its opponents.

Additionally, the Midshipmen need Lavatai to be a bigger threat in the run game after averaging 1.9 yards on 18 carries against Delaware. The junior signal-caller was expected to make significant strides as a returning starter. Niumatalolo specifically mentioned the fullbacks, offensive line and quarterback that all need to take steps forward in a run game that averaged 2.9 yards on 63 attempts last week.

“That’s our biggest emphasis, minimizing our missed assignments and our loafs, which is just effort in playing,” Niumatalolo said. “I don’t know if guys recognize the standard. They think they’re playing hard, but that’s not the standard of what we’re looking for. The type of effort level that we’re looking for was not met.

“Some of it guys don’t recognize that’s not the standard that we play here at Navy football. It’s definitely been addressed. … Hopefully it will be crystal clear to guys. This is the standard and nothing else is acceptable. And there’s no compromising it.”

