As another NFL regular season gets going, we would do well to remember that all sorts of outcomes are in play for any number of reasons. That said, there are a few quarterbacks who will be hard-pressed to point to extenuating circumstances if they don’t perform well in the weeks and months ahead. We’ll take a look here at four signal callers who, as far as their setups for the 2022 campaign are concerned, have no excuses.

At the same time, there are a handful of quarterbacks whose teams do not appear to have done them many favors. Even if they would prefer not to make excuses for what could be disappointing seasons, we’ll do it for them by casting a glance at a quartet of suboptimal situations.

No excuses

Russell Wilson, Broncos

Well, a certain someone now has his chance to truly be “Mr. Unlimited.”

After a decade of confinement in Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll’s run-heavy offense, Wilson was traded to Denver and just got a massive contract extension that includes $165 million in guaranteed money. One assumes he is not getting paid that much for his expertise in handing the ball off, and the Broncos have also provided him with an admirable pass-catching corps featuring wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler, plus tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich.

With the Seahawks, Wilson had an excellent pair of wideouts in D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but he did not have a coach who was frequently inclined to let Russ cook. Denver preceded Wilson’s arrival by firing head coach Vic Fangio, who profiled similarly to Carroll as a former defensive coordinator on the older side, and replacing him with 42-year-old former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

“Once [we] get to know [Wilson], understand him, we’ll build it around him,” Hackett told reporters in March of the Broncos’ offense. “So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do.”

What Wilson has liked to do in the past is pepper the boundaries, sometimes to the point of almost ignoring the middle of the field. Sutton provides a great target in that regard, but it will be up to Wilson to show that he still possesses uncommon efficiency on those throws, or to show he can buy into an offensive-minded coach’s vision.

Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Much is expected from Philadelphia’s quarterback, not to mention his team in general, and the excitement is warranted. After using his first full season as a starter last year to make a leap in passing accuracy, Hurts was provided one of the league’s most gifted wide receivers in A.J. Brown after a blockbuster trade with the Titans, which makes fellow wideout DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert dangerous complementary pieces.

The Eagles also boast one of the NFL’s best offensive lines, and they are expected to play a notably soft schedule. As such, Hurts does not even necessarily have to make another leap, a la Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and post spectacular numbers for his team to enjoy a stellar season.

That sense, though, that the Eagles are in a position to succeed puts some pressure on Hurts to not screw it up. If he falters, he may be able to ignore the bleats of frustrated fantasy managers who spent a high pick on him in their drafts, but tuning out the very real-life crowds in Philly will be a more daunting task.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

As with Hurts, Tagovailoa has an offseason trade to thank for the addition of an elite wide receiver, in his case Tyreek Hill. The former Kansas City Chiefs game-breaker will be flanked by speedy Jaylen Waddle, the sixth overall pick last year who set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches. Tight end Mike Gesicki was rumored to be on the trade block, but he remains in Miami on a franchise tag and brings to his position a rare combination of size, speed and burst.

Tagovailoa also has something in common with Wilson: a first-year head coach, Mike McDaniel, who represents an offensive mind taking over from a former defensive coordinator. At 39, McDaniel is even younger than Hackett, which doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be a great head coach, but the fact that he apprenticed under the San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan bodes well. Shanahan’s offensive concepts, which are gaining in leaguewide popularity, are thought to help quarterbacks by springing receivers for big plays on relatively simple reads.

In other words, even if concerns about Tagovailoa’s arm strength are valid, he should be able to connect with the likes of Hill and Waddle and let them do the rest. Meanwhile, the Dolphins need to find out if Tagovailoa is the answer, and they have given him the tools to pass almost any test a defense can pose.

Zach Wilson, Jets

The former BYU star can blame a major jump up in competition last year, as well as injuries to him and his primary pass-catchers, for a rough rookie season, but the fact is he was alarmingly bad. Among qualified 2021 quarterbacks, Wilson ranked at or near the bottom in major conventional statistics such as completion percentage, yards per attempt, sack percentage and passer rating. Advanced stats painted an even uglier picture.

The Jets responded by beefing up their offensive line (although the loss of tackle Mekhi Becton is a blow), using the 10th overall pick on Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson and vastly improving their tight end room with two accomplished veterans (C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin) and a third-round pick (Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert). Oh, and they traded up early in the second round for a highly regarded running back, Breece Hall, who will pair in the backfield with impressive 2021 rookie Michael Carter.

The long-toothless Jets, who expect big things from second-year wideout Elijah Moore, suddenly look something close to loaded on offense. It will be mostly for naught, though, if Wilson can’t approximate league-average play.

Unfortunately, that hoped-for development will have to wait, because the team revealed this week that a knee injury Wilson suffered in the preseason will keep him out until at least Week 4. Backup Joe Flacco will start in the interim, and if the offense looks good under his veteran play, Wilson will feel some heat to maintain that level when he returns.

Excuses abound

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; Justin Fields, Bears; Mac Jones, Patriots

Let’s continue the discussion of second-year quarterbacks by grouping together this trio of supporting-cast-challenged sophomores, starting with the 2021 draft’s No. 1 pick. After hardly looking last season like the generational talent he was made out to be, Lawrence has nowhere to go but up, especially after the Jaguars replaced the epically unprepared Urban Meyer with a former Super Bowl-winning coach in Doug Pederson. If Lawrence struggles, though, he could reasonably be portrayed as having his growth stunted by the chaotic Meyer regime. In addition, Jacksonville hasn’t exactly handed him a murderer’s row of pass-catchers in wide receivers Christian Kirk, Marvin Jones Jr. and Zay Jones, plus tight end Evan Engram. Getting explosive running back Travis Etienne, a former teammate at Clemson, back from a rookie-season-obliterating injury should help, though.

If Lawrence’s receivers look uninspiring, things appear absolutely bleak for Fields in Chicago. In fairness, wide receiver Darnell Mooney is coming off an 81-catch, 1,055-yard season and tight end Cole Kmet, a 2020 second-round pick, shows promise. But that’s not quite an all-world duo, and beyond them there’s … what? For a No. 2 wide receiver, the Bears will be picking from among Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle and 25-year-old rookie Velus Jones Jr. Then there’s the team’s offensive line, which is widely rated as one of the worst in the league.

The last of the five quarterbacks picked in the first round last year, Jones enjoyed easily the best rookie season. If 2022 doesn’t prove as happy a time, he can point to a Pro Bowl selection as evidence that he can, in fact, play in the NFL. Jones earned that honor despite a receiving corps whose mediocrity can be summed up in the fact that Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne were its undisputed standouts. Clearly sensing a need for someone who can menace opposing secondaries, New England spent a surprisingly early draft pick on Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, though he is out of action for several weeks with a fractured clavicle.

Of possibly greater concern, the Patriots lost offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels altogether and declined to give anyone that title for this season after he left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Coach Bill Belichick is instead going with the not-so-terrifying twosome of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, who both went from former Patriots assistants to notoriously short-lived head coaches and back to assistants in New England. Neither has experience at the coordinator level on offense.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Prescott won’t be helped by a March trade that sent wide receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for a relative pittance, but an even worse calamity arrived in August, when tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury that will keep him out for most — if not all — of the season. Dallas has had a markedly worse offense in the games he has missed, and now the Cowboys will be relying on a rookie left tackle, Tyler Smith, with a similar name but probably not a similarly effective game.

At least Prescott still has his top two pass-catchers from last year, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and tight end Dalton Schultz, as well as underused receiving back Tony Pollard. With Michael Gallup still recovering from a torn knee ligament, though, the Cowboys’ depth at wide receiver looks thin to start the season. Prescott also couldn’t be delighted with recent comments by team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who may have been getting an early jump on the finger-pointing when he asserted that the quarterback’s going-rate contract meant Jones had to “sacrifice other places” on the roster.

