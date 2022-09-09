Nationals fall to Phillies as Patrick Corbin’s sinker gets hit hard

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Patrick Corbin took the mound Friday night at Citizens Bank Park trying to exorcise his demons from a month ago. The last time he faced the Philadelphia Phillies, on Aug. 6, he was knocked out in the first inning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This time around, after a recent stretch of improved starts, he made it through 6⅔ innings but allowed five runs and 12 hits as the Washington Nationals lost, 5-3.

Since last month’s nightmare in Philly, Corbin has relied heavily on his sinker, and he did so again Friday, throwing it 54 times in 69 total pitches (78 percent).

“He threw 15 balls all game, attacked the strike zone,” Martinez said. “Toward the end there, he just started elevating the balls. I think that’s what really got him. He was throwing the ball down. … He got early swings and some defensive plays. I thought he threw the ball really well.”

The downside to the pitch is that it doesn’t generate many swings and misses, and the contact can be loud. The Phillies put 22 sinkers in play off Corbin — compared to just three whiffs — and 14 of those swings had an exit velocity over 90 mph.

“They were aggressive tonight, really aggressive,” Corbin said. “Would’ve been nice to make it through that seventh there, made a couple of good pitches, but a couple of balls there fell in. … Just a unique line tonight.”

Kyle Schwarber set the tone when he hit a 112.8 mph line drive to open the bottom of the first, and Rhys Hoskins followed with a 101.3 mph bullet, but both were hit right at Lane Thomas in center field for outs.

Dalton Guthrie gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a single on a first-pitch sinker after Corbin allowed a triple to Edmundo Sosa the batter before. In the following inning, Hoskins blasted a slider for a homer to double the lead.

J.T. Realmuto hit an RBI single later in the fourth on a sinker after Alec Bohm doubled on the pitch in the previous at-bat. Washington scored two runs in the fifth, but Reamluto hit an opposite field homer in the sixth off the pitch to give Philadelphia a 4-2 lead.

Alex Call followed a 4-for-5 game on Thursday with three more hits Friday, including a solo homer in the seventh inning to cut Philadelphia’s lead to 4-3.

The Phillies ended Corbin’s night with two weak hits off sinkers — Guthrie squibbed a two-out RBI that rolled into no man’s land between the mound and first base at 58.5 mph to push the Phillies ahead 5-3. Then, Corbin jammed Schwarber, who hit a ball at 75.7 mph into left field.

Corbin said it wasn’t his plan to throw as many sinking fastballs as he did, but that’s how the game unfolded. Martinez said he would have liked to have seen Corbin throw more off-speed pitches during his third time through the order to keep hitters off-balance.

“He had all those righties in [the Phillies lineup], I thought that would’ve been a perfect spot for him to throw his changeup,” Martinez said. “He didn’t throw any. So that’s something that we’ll talk to him about the next day or two.”

What happened in the top of the ninth inning? Call and Ildemaro Vargas picked up two-out singles to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Riley Adams grounded out to end the game.

What roster moves were made before Friday’s game? The Nationals selected the contract of catcher Israel Pineda from Class AAA Rochester on Friday. Pineda was replacing Keibert Ruiz, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a testicular contusion. Ruiz was hit in the groin by a foul ball in the bottom of the second and exited the game later.

To clear space on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jake McGee was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems was called up to fill his spot in the bullpen.

Ruiz is set to join the Nationals in Philadelphia after spending the night in a hospital in St. Louis. Ruiz cannot partake in “any strenuous activities for three weeks,” said Manager Dave Martinez, who wouldn’t commit to Ruiz being out for the season but, with 23 games left in the season, didn’t sound optimistic he would make another appearance.

Pineda, 22, is the Nationals’ 22nd-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He started this season in High-A Wilmington and made a quick rise to the majors. He was called up to Class AA Harrisburg on July 22 and played in 26 games before being called up to Rochester on Aug. 31. He played just six games in Class AAA before being called up Friday. Martinez said Pineda will split playing time with Tres Barrera and Riley Adams.

When will MacKenzie Gore make his next start? Sunday for Class AAA Rochester. Gore has been recovering from elbow inflammation since July 26, when he was with the San Diego Padres before being included in the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade. The plan is for Gore to make at least one start with the big league team so he can finish this season healthy.

Who made an appearance at Friday’s game? First lady Jill Biden. She participated in the pregame festivities for the Phillies, who hosted Childhood Cancer Awareness Night.

