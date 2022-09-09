Roman Hemby made a strong impression for Maryland in his first start

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sophomore right tackle Delmar Glaze didn’t have time to watch Roman Hemby break through for a 70-yard touchdown run early in the second half of Maryland’s 31-10 defeat of Buffalo on Saturday. His own task required him to turn away, just for a moment. It didn’t take long, but it was enough to miss the redshirt freshman running back’s burst to bust open the game.

“I was on the back side of that play, so I didn’t really know what was going on over there,” Glaze recalled this week. “I’m making my block and I look over and he’s in the second level, gone. I was like ‘Yeah, that’s a big run right there.’”

The view of No. 24 barreling toward the end zone is one Glaze and the Terrapins would like to become commonplace as this season unfolds. Hemby’s run — one of his two touchdowns as part of a 114-yard day — helped him lock up the Big Ten’s freshman of the week nod.

Anthony McFarland was the last Terp to rush for 100 yards in his first career start, doing so in 2018 against Temple. And the last Maryland running back to surpass Hemby’s yardage total while making his starting debut? Da’Rel Scott’s 197-yard day against Delaware in the 2008 opener. (Quarterback C.J. Brown rushed for 162 yards against Clemson in his first start in 2011).

It was a welcome sign for Maryland, which hopes Hemby and Antwain Littleton II (another redshirt freshman who scored twice in the opener) can emerge as part of an effective backfield committee as the season unfolds. It’s a group that could be in for a strong day Saturday at Charlotte (0-2), which is yielding 260.5 yards a game on the ground.

It’s a plan the Terps started working on in the spring, when the team was without injured wideouts Dontay Demus Jr. and Jeshaun Jones.

“With the emphasis we put on the run game, especially with the receivers being injured throughout spring ball, I think the timing of our run game and the comfort level we have with the offensive line and all of the running backs really showed up on Saturday,” Coach Michael Locksley said. “I’d like a few more opportunities for those guys.”

Hemby didn’t need many chances to make an impact Saturday, taking only seven carries. He capped Maryland’s first possession with a 33-yard score.

It wasn’t Hemby’s first college action. He had 12 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown last year in an early season rout of Howard, and he capped the campaign with five rushes for 26 yards and a score in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech.

Redshirt rules allow players to appear in up to four games and retain a year of eligibility, so Hemby was used sparingly in between those two showings. But he was still busy, absorbing as much as he could to set himself up for the future.

“I feel like last year helped me a lot, more than I gave it credit for,” Hemby said. “I learned how to practice last year. Not really being able to contribute to the game days, I was able to treat the week like my game day — so preparing the defense for their challenges and things like that. Now that I have my shot, I already know how to practice hard. I already know how to take my time with everything.”

Those lessons helped in the offseason. Hemby learned plenty about what to do and what not to do last fall, and dedicated himself to becoming as consistent as possible. Having speed and strength to begin with helped. Improving as an all-around back did, too.

Coupled with a veteran offensive line, it’s how Hemby uncorked the longest run for any Maryland player since McFarland’s 80-yard jaunt in 2019 against Rutgers.

“On a play like that, I really just had to run,” Hemby said.

It was quite the first impression as a starter for a guy who also played a significant role on Maryland’s special teams in the opener. And as Locksley sees it, there’s plenty of reason to believe it’s just the beginning of the impact Hemby will have on the Terps in the coming years.

“He’s exactly the poster child of what you want out of a Terp. …,” Locksley said. “Here you have your starting tailback running down on kicks and doing all the dirty work and little things that a lot of people don’t want to do. To me, that’s kind of the DNA of what we’re developing as a team, a bunch of guys that are like Roman Hemby when it comes to unselfishness.”

