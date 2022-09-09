Virginia ready for a hostile environment and the Illinois fight song

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia first-year football coach Tony Elliott requested the sound system inside the Cavaliers’ practice facility early this week be cranked up so high that offensive players barely could hear quarterback Brennan Armstrong hollering signals at the line of scrimmage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The music blaring through the speakers over and again was the Illinois fight song to provide the Cavaliers a taste of the hostile environment they’ll be facing Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., for their first road game of the season.

It also served as a reminder that after a relatively comfortable 34-17 win in the opener last weekend against visiting Richmond, beating the Fighting Illini almost certainly is going to require focus and attention to detail in far greater supply than that required to dispatch a Football Championship Subdivision program.

Advertisement

“We practice with music, and typically the music is loud, but I wanted them to hear something different to try and get them used to — so it’s not the first time when they strike up the band is the first time they hear it,” Elliott said. “So now it’s not even a distraction. They probably won’t even pay attention or hear it once they get up there.”

In addition to instructing players on how best to manage potential crowd noise, Elliott indicated he and his staff are deploying tactical tweaks in hopes of averting the offense bogging down again on the heels of four consecutive touchdown drives against the Spiders bridging the first and second quarters.

The scoring barrage began with Armstrong completing a 56-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. The junior, who at 6 feet 7 presents significant matchup issues, missed all of last season recovering from a torn ACL in spring practice.

Advertisement

Davis’s rousing return to the lineup was among the many notable performances from players who either did not contribute last year or were only sparingly on the field. Every starter on the offensive line, for instance, was making his starting debut in a Cavaliers’ uniform, and only one member of that group, Dartmouth graduate transfer John Paul Flores, had started a college game before last weekend.

McKale Boley (6-4, 331 pounds), the starter at left tackle, became the second true freshman to start a season opener at tackle for Virginia and the sixth such player in program history to start in any game at the position.

Center Ty Furnish and right tackle Logan Taylor are both sophomores. Furnish appeared in three games last season, and Taylor played in two. Starting right guard Derek Devine, a fifth-year senior, missed last season because of a broken foot.

“It was the first time, again a lot of things to clean up, but I’m happy we got out there,” Devine said. “I’m happy we got that first game under our belt, especially for me. That was a lot of nerves going into that game, and I’m sure the other guys were a little nervous as well.”

Advertisement

Despite the dearth of in-game experience, Virginia’s offensive line yielded only one sack and allowed Armstrong to remain mostly comfortable in the pocket. It also paved the way for the Cavaliers to rush for 259 yards, marking the fourth time since 2015 they have amassed at least 250 rushing yards.

Virginia also ran 42 times for its most rushing attempts since Dec. 5, 2020, against Boston College.

“I think it took them a little while to kind of get settled in to the run game, but once they had some success, they were able to establish the run game,” Elliott said. “Still got a lot of work to do. You think about it, Devine’s first start, Taylor’s first start, Furnish’s first start, so a bunch of first starts.”

Still the Cavaliers had two players rush for more than 100 yards.

Armstrong led the way with 105, the second highest total of his career, on 10 carries. The fifth-year senior’s 64-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter opened a 21-7 lead and produced the longest rushing play of his career on the way to setting the school’s career mark for total offense.

Advertisement

Tailback Perris Jones, another fifth-year senior, added 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts for by far the most productive game of his career. The former walk-on from Alexandria had rushed for 12 yards combined during his first four years at Virginia.

Jones is one of five players at Virginia to have rushed for at least 100 yards in his first career start. The last player to accomplish the feat was quarterback Bryce Perkins (2018), who set a number of notable school records for offense Armstrong since has surpassed.

“Just continuing to take the next steps,” said Jones, who played high school football for Bishop Ireton before transferring to Episcopal as a junior. “You know be consistent. That’s the key. Not falling off, not having just one good performance and going down. It’s just continuing to build on the performance and getting better and better every week.”

GiftOutline Gift Article