Texas’s upset bid comes up just short against No. 1 Alabama

AUSTIN — College football, that rascal which always reserves the right to present something nonsensical, struck again Saturday in the wretched midday heat here. It up and presented a dreary three-touchdown underdog from Texas outplaying a glittering No. 1 Alabama and then, if that didn’t look enough like a mirage, it had Texas forging ahead, 19-17, with 1:29 left on a gutsy 49-yard field goal from a guy named Auburn.

Bert Auburn’s kick thrilled most of the record 105,213 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, but then something mundane happened. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young moved Alabama 61 yards in nine plays of big-time know-how, and senior Will Reichard nailed a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left.

The titan wriggled free by 20-19, even as college football had giggled once more.

As Texas (1-1) had built a 16-10 lead with 12:55 left long after its dazzling starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, had exited with a shoulder injury near the end of the first quarter, it had not seemed to ride some untold wave of hometown emotion. It didn’t look like Alabama (2-0) had ingested the “rat poison” Coach Nick Saban often identifies and despises, the praise his teams incur such as Coach Blake Anderson of an excellent Utah State program calling Alabama last week “the best team I’ve seen in pads in my career in 30 years of coaching.”

No, the whole thing looked bizarrely like Texas had the better football program, with the better players, the better coaches and the better temperament. Alabama had 15 penalties for 100 yards. It sometimes seemed nervous. It looked like Texas had the better schemes with Coach Steve Sarkisian up against former boss Saban, as the Lonhgorns flummoxed Young into near-irrelevance through three quarters, especially during six straight possessions through the midgame that yielded 23 total yards and finished in six punts.

That finally yielded after Texas took the 16-10 lead, and just after Texas had amassed a stunning advantage in first downs: 22-6. Young shepherded Alabama 75 yards in 11 plays, a turn that resembled a game at Auburn last November, when Young’s 97-yard drive lifted Alabama out of a 10-3 thud. With the crowd booming and primed to boom further, Young took off to the left for 17 yards for an opening first down and then, facing a fourth-and-3 from the Texas 37-yard line, found Ja’Corey Brooks crossing for 14 yards. He found Brooks in the middle again for 16.

Then he found himself near one of the thickets Texas had made around him all game, barely eluded it leftward and hurled to Jahmyr Gibbs who stood in the middle of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

Alabama led 17-16, stopped Texas again and marched again for an apparent first down at the Texas 24-yard line. Then a review showed Gibbs had not quite made that first down and, on fourth-and-1, Roydell Williams seemed to trip over some legs along the offensive line as he writhed just shy of the marker.

If that reminded Texas fans of the 2005 Rose Bowl, when the Longhorns famously stopped Southern California on fourth down leading to joy, they wouldn’t deserve blame. There have been limited joys since then, with an 83-67 record across the past 12 seasons and a 5-7 record last year as Sarkisian debuted. Yet backup quarterback Hudson Card from Austin steered Texas like a maestro, including a cool 29-yard completion to Casey Cain, who had not caught a pass before that. Texas turned up at the Alabama 25-yard line on second-and-4, but soured from there, with Will Anderson’s third-down sack bringing mass sighs.

Still, Auburn nailed the kick from there, making him 4-for-5 and compensating for his miss of a 20-yarder just before halftime.

It was college football, and things had gotten weird.

They would get only a tad less weird from there.

As befits a player who knows how to surmount difficulty, Young made perhaps the play of the game with 30 seconds left. He ducked a sack attempt from Ryan Watts and went off headed for 20 yards of open field to the right. It landed Alabama at the Texas 17-yard line, and things would get a tad less weird.

