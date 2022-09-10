Carroll relies on sturdy rushing attack to overpower H.D. Woodson

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Archbishop Carroll senior Jamal Mungo Jr. punctured H.D. Woodson’s defensive front for a four-yard touchdown, he completed an opening drive that consisted solely of running plays — and set the tone for his Lions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In a sport that increasingly favors spread offenses over old-fashioned ground-and-pound attacks, Carroll was often a football relic Saturday in a bruising 34-0 victory in Northeast Washington. And on the rare occasions when the Lions did complete passes, the payoffs were huge.

“Everybody has their theory of why we keep running the ball while everyone around us is throwing it,” Carroll Coach Rob Harris said. “Most people think it’s because I’m a former running back myself, but to be honest with you, I just feel like it’s the easiest way to eliminate mistakes while also controlling the clock. Everybody knows that in high school ball, kids are going to make a bunch of mistakes, so why would I help them make more by calling riskier plays?”

Advertisement

Against a Woodson team that also favors the running game, Carroll flexed its muscles methodically.

Drive after drive, the Lions (1-2) happily took gains of four yards here, then eight yards there, as they slowly marched down the field. Carroll rushed for nearly 200 yards on 30 carries, as Mungo, Nasir Smith and Nassor Ashenafi all found the end zone.

“Obviously, as a running back, getting to run the ball is a lot of fun for me,” Mungo said. “But like Coach always says, no matter the level of football, coaches want to be able to run the ball, so if we put on film that we can do it, we’re going to get opportunities to play at the next level.”

While much of Carroll’s production came on the ground, the Lions proved capable of making timely plays through the air as well. Whenever Woodson’s defense seemed to find a solution for the Lions’ rushing attack, senior quarterback Tysean Helm would counter with a deep strike.

Advertisement

Helm threw for 201 yards on just five completions. Four of those went for gains of 35 yards or more, including two long touchdowns to Old Dominion commit Jamarr Ebron.

“Establishing the run is always our primary focus,” Harris said. “But our receivers know that, if they block how they are supposed to and we run with success, defenses will start to cheat up, and then they’ll have opportunities to go make big plays down the field.”

Despite the lopsided score, Woodson (0-2) made the Lions work for their points. The Warriors, who came into the game a bit hobbled by injuries, had a daunting task as a public school trying to contend against a big and physical private program.

“With the difference in players that are available to each team, we always know the disadvantage we face in a matchup like this,” Woodson Coach Greg Fuller said. “But this is a great test for us that lets us know where we are as we prepare for the games that really matter in October and November.”

GiftOutline Gift Article