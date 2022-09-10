D.C. United leans on youth in scoreless draw with Real Salt Lake

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With a lost season winding down, D.C. United Coach Wayne Rooney has pledged to test young players as part of his roster evaluation and planning for 2023. New to the job and with no hope of making the playoffs, he has the luxury of experimenting. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Saturday night, he started two teenagers.

At 18, midfielder Jackson Hopkins was the weathered veteran.

On the back line stood 15-year-old Matai Akinmboni making his MLS debut.

During United’s 0-0 draw with Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah, the 6-foot-3 homegrown center back from Upper Marlboro became the third youngest in league history to appear in a regular season match. Only Freddy Adu (D.C., 2004) and Alphonso Davies (Vancouver, 2016) were greener.

The extent of Akinmboni’s prior experience at the pro level was 101 minutes in four appearances for second-division Loudoun United. On Saturday, he played the first half in helping to compensate for the absence of captain Steven Birnbaum (yellow card suspension).

His debut came 10 days after 17-year-old attacker Kristian Fletcher, The Post’s All-Met Player of the Year at Landon last fall, made his first appearance. Hopkins has started 10 times, all but once in the past two months.

Akinmboni acquitted himself well, though he did receive a yellow card for an ill-timed challenge in the 40th minute. Real Salt Lake’s pressure grew as the first half transpired but United reached intermission on level terms. David Ochoa, a former RSL standout, made two high-quality saves.

United’s opportunities came early, but Ola Kamara failed to finish twice from close range. Christian Benteke, the prized summer signing from England’s Crystal Palace, was quiet as his new teammates labored to supply him the ball and build chemistry with the Belgian striker.

With a formation change at halftime, Akinmboni was replaced by veteran Tony Alfaro. Locked in a tight playoff race, RSL (11-9-10) remained ambitious. Under duress, United (7-17-6) kept its cool.

The pressure waned at times, offering the visitors time to catch their breath and push forward for fleeting forays. United was the better side for a brief spell, and in the 72nd minute, RSL’s Zac MacMath (University of Maryland) was forced to make a kick save on Kamara’s serious threat.

Ochoa was at it again in the 80th minute, springing to make a sensational touch save on Anderson Julio’s six-yard header.

United extended its unbeaten streak to three — the longest of the season — and earned consecutive shutouts for the first time since opening the campaign with victories over Charlotte and Cincinnati.

The attack, though, has gone scoreless in seven of the past nine matches and 14 times overall.

Here’s what else to know about United’s draw:

Ochoa returns to Utah

Ochoa, 21, was an RSL hero last season, but after a falling out with the organization, he was relegated this year to nonleague matches and lower-division games.

With Ochoa’s contract expiring this offseason, RSL traded him to United on July 28 for up to $375,000 in allocation money. If Ochoa signs overseas this winter, RSL will receive only $75,000 from United. United and Ochoa’s agent are in negotiations.

“I’m grateful for the club for the opportunity they’re giving me,” Ochoa said Friday. “I wouldn’t mind staying in D.C. I really like the style of play Wayne wants to play.”

Fellow travelers

With United flying directly to Kansas City from Salt Lake City for Tuesday’s match against Sporting KC, Rooney brought four players who weren’t in uniform Saturday: Birnbaum, goalkeeper Jon Kempin, rookie midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro and forward Nigel Robertha.

Robertha hasn’t been in uniform since the July 20 friendly against Bayern Munich because Rooney doesn’t rate him highly and, recently, he has dealt with a hamstring injury.

