Frances Tiafoe’s U.S. Open run ends in semifinals to Carlos Alcaraz

NEW YORK — Frances Tiafoe’s dream run at the U.S. Open ended Friday, his fairy-tale spoiled not by a villain but by another of men’s tennis’s future heroes. The 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is eminently likeable, sprints and stomps around a tennis court like a prize stallion and shoots fire from his racket. Their semifinal match made it hard for fans to mourn Tiafoe’s exit too deeply when the pair made the future of the sport looked so tantalizing.

But Tiafoe’s achievements here are well worth savoring.

He walked off Arthur Ashe Stadium after a 6-7 (8-6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (7-5), 6-3 loss and into the history books at the U.S. Open. The son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, Tiafoe was the first American man to reach a U.S. Open semifinal in 16 years and the first Black man to do so in 50.

In less than two weeks, the 24-year-old Hyattsville native, who arrived sporting Bradley Beal’s No. 3 Wizards jersey, captivated legions and elevated his status from a tennis player on the fringe of renown to a star.

That he is Black, has supporters in the major sports leagues and comes with an indelibly American story made his run that much more buzzworthy. The heart he brought to the tennis court didn’t hurt.

Tiafoe choked back tears as he addressed a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, apologizing for falling short.

“I gave everything I had. Too good from Carlos tonight,” he said. “I gave everything — I gave everything I had for the last two weeks. I came here wanting to win the U.S. Open, I feel like I let everyone down. This one hurts.

“I’m going to come back and I will win this thing one day. I’m sorry guys.”

Martin Blackman, the U.S. Tennis Association’s general manager for player development, has dealt with stories akin to Tiafoe’s popping up at the U.S. Open, such as in 2017 when all four women’s semifinalists were American. In these cases, the USTA relies on established pathways to jump on a potential popularity boon for U.S. tennis.

Tiafoe is forcing them to think differently.

“He’s culturally relevant … and he’s cool. The question is, what we can do maybe a little bit differently to capitalize on his specific appeal. That will be something that we’ll be discussing, and we’ll want to move quickly on.”

For now, Tiafoe will bow out while Alcaraz advances to face Norway’s Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final with the U.S. Open trophy and the No. 1 ranking on the line.

“I can see this No. 1 ranking,” Alcaraz said, “but at the same time it is so far away.”

The combination of Alcaraz’s style and Tiafoe’s compelling run made the semifinal match a huge draw before it began. Those who weren’t already familiar with the world No. 4, who goes by “Carlitos,” and his electric game got a taste Wednesday night when he and Jannik Sinner tangoed in an epic quarterfinal that ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish ever at the U.S. Open.

Before Friday’s match, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes sent Tiafoe an encouraging tweet, and Michelle Obama watched from a suite. Former New York Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist and actor Jamie Foxx were in the crowd. Former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald sat next to Stan Smith, of tennis and the shoes.

Rooting for @FTiafoe tonight man! Go get it! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 9, 2022

The capacity audience tilted in Tiafoe’s favor (though Obama got the loudest ovation of the night), but plenty of Alcaraz fans came out, and the American didn’t have as big of an advantage as might have been expected. Mostly, people were elated to be spending their night watching two young dudes.

Tiafoe and Alcaraz dusted lines throughout a close first set and gifted Arthur Ashe Stadium the point of the tournament in the 12th game. The pair sprinted across the court in all four directions and lunged to trade five balletic volleys before Alcaraz won that one, bringing the stadium to its feet.

In the second set, Alcaraz played a ball so well that Tiafoe climbed over the net afterwards and looked as if he was going to slap him five. When he finally sat in his chair, there was nothing he could do but laugh.

Tiafoe had won the first set tiebreak to improve his record to 7-0 over the fortnight and tie Pete Sampras’s record for most tiebreaks won in a single U.S. Open.

But where his other opponents seemed to wilt in the aftermath, Alcaraz snapped back without pause. What was one more set to a guy who had spent a combined 9 hours 9 minutes on court in his previous two matches?

The Spaniard took the second set in 45 minutes and raced through the third in just 33 as Tiafoe’s level dropped precipitously. He had taken the first set in the same fashion he had bulldozed his way through the semifinals, with out-of-this-world serving. Tiafoe entered the match with nearly four times the number of aces Alcaraz had racked up throughout the tournament.

Tiafoe’s points won on his first serve dropped from 88 percent to 72 percent to 67 percent in each of the first three sets while his unforced errors rose, from seven to 10 to 12.

Alcaraz, who had arrived at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at noon after his late night Wednesday thanks to teenage rejuvenation, never missed a chance to pounce. Tiafoe just absorbed the blows and rode the crowd’s tide enough to force a fourth-set tiebreak, summoning his serves from three hours earlier back from the dead.

He moved his record in tiebreaks to 8-0, saving a match point along the way.

