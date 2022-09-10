Catcher Israel Pineda completes quick road to majors with Nationals call-up

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals have called up a handful of young prospects this year to test their luck in the majors. The latest is Israel Pineda, a 22-year old catcher who has made a quick rise through the Nationals’ system. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pineda wasn’t supposed to be in the majors so soon, but Keibert Ruiz was placed on the injured list Friday with a testicular contusion that will sideline him for at least three weeks and could end his season. So Pineda will join Riley Adams and Tres Barrera behind the plate down the stretch.

“I feel really, really good. I feel excited because this is my best year,” Pineda said on Friday. “So I worked a lot for this year and I’ve (gotten) really good results right now.”

Pineda, the Nationals’ 26th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, started the season at Class A Wilmington where he played in 67 games before being called up to Class AA Harrisburg. He made 26 appearances there before being called up to Class AAA Rochester on Aug. 31, where he played in six games before being recalled.

Across the three levels, Pineda ranked second among Nationals minor leaguers in RBI (71) and fifth in slugging percentage (.458). In his first three professional seasons from 2017-2019, Pineda hit just 11 home runs. But in 2021, he showed an increase in power by hitting 14. And this season, he’s hit 16 homers, seven of which came during his time in Harrisburg.

Pineda said he didn’t expect to jump levels so quickly this year, he just focused on playing his best baseball and letting his game speak for itself. Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said the team talked to him before this season about managing his pitching staff and limiting his chases — two common points of development for a young catcher.

“We kept eyes on him and he has done well,” Martinez said. “He cut down his chase tremendously, he’s hitting the ball really hard. He understands that he needs to stay in the middle field. Like I said, he’s just another young catcher that we developed that we like a lot. He’s gonna get an opportunity to play and hopefully he does well.”

Despite his quick rise through the system, Pineda did struggle in his brief time with Class AAA Rochester. He went 2-for-3 with a homer, five RBI and two walks in his debut before going hitless in his next 18 at-bats with seven strikeouts, although he did walk three times.

Martinez said the plan will be for Pineda to split the remaining games with Adams and Barrera. It’s likely that Pineda will need more time to develop at Rochester, though a successful season-ending stint with Washington could help his chances of sticking in the majors. Even if he does struggle, Pineda could wind up backup to Ruiz in the future.

The Nationals haven’t been afraid to give players with little experience at the highest minor league level opportunities in the majors. Joan Adon, a member of the same 2016 international signing class as Pineda, made four starts above High-A before this season and just one start in Rochester, yet was in the Nationals rotation to open the season. Evan Lee hadn’t pitched above Class AA before making his debut in early June.

Pineda walked through the visiting locker room on Friday at Citizens Bank Park with a slight grin full of nervous excitement. A few teammates, including Adams, walked up to him, congratulated him and gave him a hug. Adams said he was familiar with Pineda from watching him on the back fields at Spring Training.

“I swear there was a time where I don’t think he ever got out, so I’m excited to watch him hit,” Adams said. “Anything he needs, Tres (Barrera) and I are here to help him and work on it. Excited to see him when he gets a shot out there and it’ll be fun.”

When Pineda got the news of his call-up from Rochester manager Matthew LeCroy on Friday, he called his wife and his parents to let them know. On Aug. 30, he was in Harrisburg. Just 10 days later, he found himself in a major league clubhouse.

“I worked a lot last offseason with my arm, my defense, my receiving and more of my hitting,” Pineda said. “So I think that’s why I’m here right now … and I’ll continue to work every day, no matter what.”

