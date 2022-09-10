Virginia’s offense stalls in mistake-filled loss to Illinois

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong seldom had the luxury of a clean pocket against swarming Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The record-setting fifth-year senior instead often found himself scrambling frantically to try to extend plays and preserve his well-being. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Those glaring breakdowns in protection behind a rebuilt offensive line combined with crippling special teams errors and a defense that bowed early but yielded too many chunk plays after that conspired to doom the Cavaliers to a 24-3 loss at Memorial Stadium.

“I didn’t think the offensive urgency was there,” Armstrong said. “I didn’t think our mind-set was there, and that’s my job, too, getting them there. I just didn’t think we had that. What I thought was going to happen when we got those two turnovers [in the first quarter], we were going to find it quickly. We never found it.”

The second game — and first on the road — in the head coaching career of Virginia’s Tony Elliott, the former offensive coordinator at Clemson, included the Cavaliers going 1 for 16 on third down, amassing 222 total yards and failing to score a touchdown for the first time since it lost to Notre Dame last season with Armstrong out because of injury.

Virginia’s career leader in total offense completed just 13 of 32 passes for 180 yards with two interceptions against the Fighting Illini, who sacked Armstrong five times in front of an announced crowd of 33,669. He finished with minus-9 rushing yards on 11 carries one week after running for 105 in a 34-17 season-opening win against Richmond at Scott Stadium.

“For a guy that had a bunch of quarterback hits, five sacks, I thought you could see that wearing on him as the game went on,” Elliott said. “He didn’t trust his protection. He was moving in the pocket too much, throwing off his back foot. He had some wide-open guys and just felt the pressure and never could get settled.”

Absorbing a blow to his right elbow on the Cavaliers’ final possession of the game, Armstrong exited briefly in favor of backup Jay Woolfolk. But Armstrong reentered on third and goal upon being cleared by the training staff and twice threw incomplete.

The defense, meanwhile, surrendered 394 total yards, with Illinois tailback Chase Brown running for 146 on 20 carries. Quarterback Tommy DeVito, a transfer from Syracuse, tossed a pair of touchdown passes in completing 17 of 25 attempts for 196 yards.

The only points for the Cavaliers came on kicker Brendan Farrell’s 42-yard field goal early in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead that evaporated for good when Billy Kemp IV fielded a punt deep in Virginia territory, ran backward to the 5 and lost the ball in the grasp of the Illini’s Sydney Brown.

Matthew Bailey recovered in the end zone, and the Illini went ahead 7-3 with 5:38 to play in the first quarter on the way to avenging a 42-14 loss in Charlottesville last year.

“They just came out with a lot more energy,” said Virginia cornerback Anthony Johnson, who had an interception, one pass breakup and six tackles. “They were ready to play. You know, home-field advantage. They came out fast. They started fast on defense.”

Other self-inflicted mistakes in all three phases contributed to the Cavaliers trailing 21-3 at halftime despite the defense creating four turnovers, including an interception on Illinois’s opening possession of the game and a fumble recovery on its second series.

The Illini logged their final touchdown on the first snap of the second quarter after DeVito completed a two-yard scoring throw to tight end Tip Reiman, who was alone in the back of the end zone amid a communication breakdown in the second level of the defense.

Two plays earlier officials had assessed Virginia defensive tackle Aaron Faumui with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that moved the ball to the Virginia 45. On the ensuing snap cornerback Fentrell Cypress allowed wide receiver Pat Bryant to get behind him for a 43-yard gain.

A miscue on the part of linebacker Josh Ahern one series earlier led to Illinois’s second touchdown, this time courtesy of DeVito’s 39-yard completion to tight end Michael Marchese. The redshirt freshman slipped behind the defense when Ahern bit on DeVito’s fake pitch.

The first half also included mishaps such as Virginia losing 27 yards when center Tyler Furnish, one of five new starters on the offensive line, delivered a snap that sailed well over Armstrong’s reach, forcing the southpaw to retreat to the Virginia 5 to recover, and Farrell hitting the right upright on a 41-yard field goal attempt.

“I felt like defensively [the Cavaliers] played all four quarters,” Elliott said. “I felt like offensively they continued to play, but their mind-set, they kind of conceded the victory to Illinois, and that was disappointing. … We gave up too much pressure too quick, and that wasn’t necessarily lack of effort. That’s more focus and kind of being defeated before the ball is snapped.”

