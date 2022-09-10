The WNBA will crown a first-time champ. Here’s what you need to know.

The Sun needed five games to dispose of the reigning champion Chicago Sky, and closed it on the road with an 18-0 run to finish off Game 5. Methodically, the Sun posted a 25-11 regular season record and return to the Finals for the first time since 2019, when they lost to the Washington Mystics. The organization was also the Finals runner-up in 2005 and 2004.
Here are five thing to know before watching the WNBA Finals:
MVP showdown
Aces center A’ja Wilson and Sun forward Jonquel Jones represent the last two MVP winners. Wilson has led Las Vegas to the Finals for the second time since the franchise relocated in 2018, when it selected the South Carolina star with the No. 1 overall pick. She won her first league MVP in 2020 and averaged 19.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and shot 50.1 percent from the field en route to being named 2022 MVP and defensive player of the year.
Jones had a quieter year than her 2021 MVP campaign with 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.3 percent. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder is a matchup nightmare, but the Sun’s shift to a more balanced attack has Connecticut back in the Finals. Jones was named second team all-defense this season, Most Improved Player in 2017 and Sixth Woman of the Year in 2018.
The Point Gawd
Aces point guard Chelsea Gray — nicknamed the Point Gawd — is a four-time all-star, but was left off the 2022 team. She has been out to prove a point ever since, averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds after the all-star break. Gray has upped her play even more in the playoffs with 24 points, 7.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the postseason, including spectacular moments in Games 3 and 4 to close out the Storm. There’s already a championship ring on her finger from her 2016 run with the Los Angeles Sparks, and they returned to the Finals in 2017. Gray may be the best point guard in the league and she knows what it takes to be the last team standing.
Under the radar
The WNBA had five teams in 2022 that were heads-and-tails above the rest of the league. The Aces, Sky, Sun, Storm and Mystics were the only teams to finish the regular season with winning records and the No. 5-seeded Mystics were four games ahead of the No. 6-seeded Wings. The Sun, somehow, wasn’t in the majority of conversations. There was a focus on the Aces or Sky earning the No. 1 seed. The Storm was making one last run before Sue Bird retired, Breanna Stewart was an MVP candidate and Tina Charles joined the team late. The Mystics were the No. 1 defensive team in the league and Elena Delle Donne’s comeback intrigued fans.
Connecticut finished one game behind the Sky and Aces, but somehow flew under the radar of national attention. The team was just consistently solid with the No. 3 scoring offense (85.8 points per game) and the No. 2 scoring defense (77.8). The Sun was the only one of those top five teams without a player in the league’s top 18 scorers. Still, here it is as one of the last two teams alive.
Awards galore
These two teams brought home the lion’s share of regular season awards, though it was the Aces that really loaded up.
Wilson was named MVP and defensive player of the year. First-year coach Becky Hammon was named coach of the year as the team won a franchise-record 26 games and earned the No. 1 overall seed. Guard Jackie Young was selected as Most Improved as she was a first-time all-star and averaged career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (4.4), steals (1.4) and three-point percentage (43.1) to go along with 3.9 assists. The addition of a consistent three-point shot gave defenses fits.
Sun forward Brionna Jones was named sixth player of the year one season after being named Most Improved. She moved to the bench with Alyssa Thomas healthy and averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and shot 56.9 percent from the floor.
Don’t forget
The Aces heavily rely on their starting five, including first-time all-star Kesley Plum. The All-Star Game MVP was third in the MVP voting after posting career highs in points per game (20.2) and assists per game (5.1). She also shot 42 percent from behind the three-point line.
Sun forward Thomas finished fourth in the MVP voting. The three-time all-star averaged 13.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.1 assists. Thomas was Ms. Do Everything for Connecticut as she also shot 50 percent from the field. She was named second team all-defense.