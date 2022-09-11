Carlos Alcaraz, just 19, grabs the U.S. Open title — and No. 1 ranking

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — In all the times over the past few days that he was asked about the possibility of taking the No. 1 world ranking, the teenager responded with a version of the same thing: He could feel it at his fingertips, as if it had a physical shape, but at the same time it felt so far away.

Carlos Alcaraz reached out and grabbed what he had dreamed of for more than half his life Sunday at the U.S. Open, defeating Norway’s Casper Ruud, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, to capture his first Grand Slam title and the top spot in the world. On Monday, the 19-year-old from Spain will become the first teenage No. 1 since the ATP began its ranking system in 1973.

His preternatural talent places him among some of his sport’s brightest starts: Alcaraz is the youngest winner of a Grand Slam since his countryman, Rafael Nadal, claimed the first of his 14 French Open titles in 2005, also at 19. He also joins Pete Sampras, another 19-year-old when he did it in 1990, as the only teenagers to win the U.S. Open men’s singles title in the open era.

Advertisement

But in a final that capped a thrilling two-week run, Alcaraz showed the world a game that is all his own. He fell flat on his back with his limbs spread wide hitting a service winner to claim the trophy, covering his face and rolling on his stomach before jumping up to celebrate with his team.

“This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be a champion of a Grand Slam,” the No. 3 seed said, losing his words for a moment. “It’s tough to talk right now. A lot of emotions right now.”

Alcaraz had won three breathtaking five-set matches in a row to reach the final, and his last stand, though shorter, was just as gripping. He hit 55 winners thanks to top-tier fitness and never-say-die mentality, pairing with Ruud to construct rallies that lifted the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to its feet.

Advertisement

“Now is not the time to be tired,” Alcaraz said.

Ruud, 23, will take the No. 2 spot in the world, a fitting conclusion to a U.S. Open that doubled as a good, long look at the future of the sport.

It was the second Grand Slam of the year that Novak Djokovic, 35, could not contest because of regulations prohibiting unvaccinated people from entering the host country; he also missed the Australian Open in January but rebounded by winning Wimbledon.

Rafael Nadal, 36, won the first two majors of the year before an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw from Wimbledon and hampered him here, where he lost in the round of 16 to American Frances Tiafoe. Roger Federer, 41, did not play a major all year.

Their absences (or early exits) left a Grand Slam for the taking, but it did not decrease the quality of the matches. Alcaraz enthralled the crowds with late-night, five-set blockbusters that showcased some of the best shot-making there is to see on tour.

The Spaniard is at his best under pressure, taking advantage of his speed and impeccable timing to hijack would-be winners into clips for his own highlight reel. In his quarterfinal against Jannik Sinner, he hit a behind-the-back shot midair at the baseline and won the point. He triumphed in a 21-shot at the start of the fourth set Sunday.

Advertisement

Alcaraz entered the view of mainstream audiences at the perfect time. His game feels futuristic, but his relentlessness — and those fist-pumping, Nadal-esque bellows of “¡Vamos!” — is classic.

Ruud felt like the underdog perhaps more than was deserved. The No. 5 seed was a revelation in his own right as the first Norwegian man to reach a U.S. Open singles final.

Ruud’s father, Christian, is a former pro from the 1990s who held the record as the highest-ranked Norwegian player at No. 39 — until his son came along. Ruud was seventh entering New York after reaching a career-high fifth in June.

He navigated a diverse set of opponents in Flushing Meadows with a stunning forehand. Ruud hits with a healthy dose of topspin that makes his game particularly suited to clay, where he first made waves at Grand Slams.

Advertisement

He lost his first Grand Slam final to Nadal at this year’s French Open. It was the first time he had made it past the third round at a Grand Slam.

But the capacity crowd of 23,859 at Arthur Ashe Stadium was decidedly in Alcaraz’s corner from the start.

He got the fans out of their seats in the third game with spectacular hitting and an early break of serve; chants of “¡Olé, olé olé olé!” broke out between points. Between the crowd noise and the celebrities in attendance — actress Anne Hathaway, comedian Jerry Seinfeld, NBA star Devin Booker and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a big-match stalwart — the match felt like an anointing.

Alcaraz took ownership of the favorable atmosphere in the third set, waving his palms to ask the crowd to get louder and pointing to the court while shouting “¡Vamos!” after fighting off two set points to force and then win the tiebreaker.

Advertisement

One key for Ruud in taking the second set and keeping up in the third was his return game. Alcaraz steps into the court on his groundstrokes and likes to take the ball early to disrupt his opponent’s timing; his precision makes him dangerous from the baseline. Ruud had done well to push the Spaniard deep into the court — until the end of the third set, when Alcaraz saved both set points with volleys, flaunting deft hand and all-court game.

Alcaraz won 34 of 45 net points during the match.

Ruud’s return game faltered again in the third-set tiebreak, and Alcaraz took control after that. All he needed was one break of serve to cruise to the trophy.

GiftOutline Gift Article