Commanders kick off a new era with a late rally to upend the Jaguars

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It started with the mugs. In a glass case inside the Commanders’ official merchandise truck Sunday were white coffee mugs with the team’s new gold “W” logo printed inside the outline of Washington — the state of Washington. They were removed when word got out on social media. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Then a leaky pipe left a puddle on the concourse level at FedEx Field — and required four trash cans and yellow tape to quarantine. Then another leak, this one on the second level, regularly dripped on the heads of two fans wearing ponchos. It was not raining at the time.

The signs were there. Before the Commanders era could even officially kick off, visions of the past resurfaced via their creaky stadium and marketing mishaps. But these Commanders, led by new quarterback Carson Wentz and spurred by wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson, unveiled a new look that went well beyond their name and uniforms as they rallied past the Jacksonville Jaguars with two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes for a 28-22 victory.

Advertisement

But there were issues on the field, too. Wentz’s regular season Commanders debut looked much like his training camp and preseason: spot-on throws and good reads countered by baffling interceptions, a preventable sack and passes that sailed well above the heads of his receivers. He finished 27 for 41 for 313 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the first half, Washington appeared to be a changed team with an offense that looked good and efficient. Exciting, even.

The Commanders not only scored twice in the first half to take a 14-3 halftime lead, they did so with flare, with ankle-breaking jukes and acrobatic catches.

It started late in the first quarter, when Wentz threw a perfectly placed ball to the outside shoulder of running back Antonio Gibson, who ran a seam route out of the backfield. The 26-yard catch put the Commanders at the Jacksonville 4-yard line, setting up a three-yard touchdown catch by Samuel two plays later for a 7-3 lead.

Samuel, who missed most of last season because of groin and hamstring injuries, appeared much like the player he was in 2020 with the Carolina Panthers, showcasing his speed and quick cuts without limitation. He finished with eight catches for 55 yards and added four carries for 17 more.

Early on, his energy was infectious: On Washington’s subsequent series — a 14-play, 71-yard drive that bled into the second quarter — Wentz found Dotson in the middle of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown, his first of two on the day. The first-round pick tripped up the defender to gain enough separation for his grab near the goal post.

Advertisement

The Commanders’ first half had to catch even their most die-hard fans by surprise. Consider: Last season, Washington punted on its opening drive in its first four games — while allowing its opponents to score touchdowns on theirs. What’s more: Not since 1991 — eight years before Daniel Snyder bought the team — had Washington scored touchdowns on its first two drives of a season.

In the first half, the Commanders converted 4 of 5 third-down attempts and held Jacksonville to a 2-for-7 showing — and touchdown-less on three trips to the red zone.

But consistency has never been Washington’s forte, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise when the Commanders came unglued in the second half, allowing the Jaguars to score 19 straight points for a 22-14 lead.

Despite Wentz’s miscues and the Commanders’ defensive errors — including missed tackles and breakdowns in coverage — Washington was clutch at the end.

Advertisement

Wentz, who was brought in for his deep passing ability, hit Terry McLaurin on a go route for a 49-yard touchdown catch with 9:36 left, bringing a quieted crowd back to life. The two-point conversion failed after Wentz was under heavy pressure almost immediately, keeping Jacksonville ahead 22-20, but Washington’s defense got off the field quickly when defensive tackle Daron Payne sacked the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence on a key third down with a little over seven minutes left.

The Commanders then marched 90 yards on 13 plays, including a 14-yard reception by tight end Logan Thomas on third down, and capped the surge with a 24-yard touchdown catch by Dotson. After a two-point grab by J.D. McKissic, Washington had a 28-22 advantage with 1:46 to go.

Jacksonville had plenty of time to retake the lead, but second-year safety Darrick Forrest ensured the Jaguars wouldn’t go far. He picked off a deep pass by a hurried Lawrence on third and 11 with 1:19 remaining to all but seal the victory. Forrest, who started in place of injured safety Kam Curl, also had a forced fumble and broke up two passes in the end zone.

His interception was the finale of a wild ride for the Commanders. As he threw up his hands in celebration, the crowd roared — perhaps with visions of a brighter future in mind.

GiftOutline Gift Article