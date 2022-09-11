The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Washington Commanders host Jacksonville Jaguars in season opener

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin signs autographs for fans before the game between Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)
By
Updated September 11, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. EDT|Published September 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Carson Wentz and Washington welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to FedEx Field for the franchise’s first regular season game as the Commanders. Follow along for live updates.

Washington Commanders (0-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0)

Loading...