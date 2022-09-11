Washington Commanders host Jacksonville Jaguars in season opener

In his first start with the Commanders, quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to avenge the loss that spelled the end of his one season in Indianapolis, a Week 18 defeat against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars that kept the Colts out of the playoffs. Wentz, who downplayed the storyline, will look to get off to a fast start against a defense that allowed nearly 27 points per game last year. He’s expected to have his full complement of targets available, including rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas, who is returning from a torn ACL.

The Jaguars look a bit different from last year’s team, which finished a league-worst 3-14. Jacksonville hired former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson to replace Urban Meyer, whose disastrous foray into the NFL from the college ranks lasted all of 13 games. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence endured plenty of growing pains as a rookie, when he passed for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions and was sacked 32 times. Lawrence will play behind an improved offensive line, bolstered by the addition of former Washington all-pro guard Brandon Scherff. The quarterback should also benefit from the presence of running back Travis Etienne, his former Clemson teammate and a fellow 2021 first-round pick, who missed all of last season with an injury.