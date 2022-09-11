Super Bowl hangover? Joe Burrow, Bengals have a miserable first half

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 2022 season didn’t start kindly for the two teams that appeared in the Super Bowl seven months ago. After the Los Angeles Rams, the reigning NFL champions, lost 31-10 in their season opener Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals had a ragged start of their own on Sunday. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow’s first pass of the season was intercepted and returned for a score by the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Burrow finished the half with four turnovers as the Steelers took a 17-6 lead into the locker room.

Burrow’s terrible half came with a dubious distinction. He became only the second quarterback in the last 20 seasons with four or more turnovers in the first half of a season opener, according to ESPN Stats & Info. (The other was Buffalo’s Josh Allen in 2019 against the Jets.)

Burrow, who has never before had a four-turnover game, also lost a fumble and was sacked four times in the half behind an offensive line that had been revamped in an attempt to reduce the battering he has taken since entering the NFL. Another potential interception was nullified by a penalty.

The Bengals’ only points of the half came on two Evan McPherson field goals, with the second coming when a drive fizzled with 18 seconds left. Burrow completed 11 of 17 passes for 109 yards in the half, but the Bengals were still in the game at the half.

Burrow, though, had some elite company with his dismal first-half showing: the man who topped him in the Super Bowl. The Rams’ Matthew Stafford was intercepted three times and sacked seven times by the Buffalo Bills.

“There’s no way to put it other than ‘didn’t do a good enough job,’ ” Rams Coach Sean McVay said after the game. “It starts with me and then we can overall execute better in a lot of areas.”

The Bengals managed to do that in the second half, with Burrow taking the team 46 yards on 10 plays for a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd not long after halftime. With a two-point conversion from Burrow to Mike Thomas, the Bengals closed within 17-14, making it easier to forget the miserable beginning.

