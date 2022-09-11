Commanders’ win sends a message to Terry McLaurin: Help is here

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders finally may have found a reliable complement (or two) for star receiver Terry McLaurin. The combination of Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson — who totaled 16 touches, 134 yards and three touchdowns Sunday — sent a clear message from the receivers room to McLaurin: Help is here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The improvement was stark. In a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, offensive coordinator Scott Turner highlighted Samuel’s versatility by often using him as a running back and receiver, as well as in motion. Samuel showcased his athleticism by turning short throws into long gains with ooh-worthy jukes and spins. Dotson showed his impressive hands by reeling in two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Coach Ron Rivera said he saw quarterback Carson Wentz’s chemistry with the receivers “coming together” and was most impressed by Samuel.

“That’s what we’ve been hoping for,” he said. “That’s the guy that we know and what he is capable of.”

Curtis Samuel had five catches and two rushes for a goal of 54 yards and a TD in the first quarter.



He’s breaking ankles and laughing about it. pic.twitter.com/Gv3MvCOqb0 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

Other offensive skill players, such as running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas, helped ease the burden on McLaurin. But Samuel’s and Dotson’s performances stood out because, for the first three years of his career, McLaurin often succeeded despite the receivers around him. They weren’t dangerous enough to distract defenses, so he regularly faced top corners and bracket coverage as the pass game had to rely on tight ends such as Thomas or running backs such as J.D. McKissic, Chris Thompson and Gibson.

In three seasons, only one of the receivers playing alongside McLaurin broke 35 catches (Adam Humphries in 2021 with 41), and only one exceeded 400 yards (Cam Sims in 2020 with 477).

This preseason, receivers coach Drew Terrell told his players the team needed them to help jump-start the offense, but he refrained from making grand proclamations in public.

“You definitely think about the potential of the room, but … it all sounds good until you go do it,” Terrell said in August. “You can be humbled Week 1.”

If Dotson and Samuel emerge as reliable weapons, it would be a big boost. Even if they don’t produce big stats every week, it would force defenses to account for them and help Turner and Wentz find the best matchups to exploit.

“We have a lot of talent on the offense, and it’s not just the receiving corps,” Thomas said. “We are very talented, and we know we’re talented, and let’s just put it on the table every single week and try to find mismatches.”

Sunday’s game held special significance for each receiver. For Samuel, it was a chance to prove his injury-plagued last season was a fluke, that he could still be the versatile, dynamic receiver Washington had hoped he’d be when it signed him to a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

At the end of the first drive, when Samuel took his third touch and scampered into the end zone, he screamed: “I’m back! I’m back! I’m back! I’m back!”

“It’s been so long since I have been able to make dudes drop like that,” Samuel said of his jukes. “I wouldn’t say I impressed myself, but I did what I knew I could do, and I was just like I said I was.”

For Dotson, the game was the realization of a lifelong dream. It was a chance to show the franchise it had been wise to use the 16th pick on him. Dotson was the first rookie in franchise history to record two or more receiving touchdowns in a Week 1 contest, according to Stathead.

“I devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college making sure that I was ready for this moment,” he said. “You guys saw it today. I made a couple plays, but that’s not all I can do. I’m ready to make even more plays for this team.”

McLaurin’s performance was perhaps the best testament to the value of Samuel and Dotson. The star receiver was relatively quiet — two catches on four targets for 58 yards — but both catches were critical. The first was a catch-and-run to convert on third and eight. The second was a 49-yard bomb down the right sideline in the fourth quarter that gave Washington back the lead it had just given up.

In the past, two plays alone likely wouldn’t have been enough. McLaurin seemed to acknowledge that after the game, when he noted the team won because “a lot of guys made a lot of plays.”

“We [have] a lot of talent in that room, especially between us three,” Dotson added. “You guys kind of saw a glimpse of that today. There’s just so much more that we can do.”

