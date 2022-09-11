Nats’ bullpen can’t find its footing during a loss in soggy Philadelphia

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PHILADELPHIA — Before this series, the Washington Nationals made a series of roster moves, a domino effect after Keibert Ruiz’s injury. One of those decisions was to cut reliever Jake McGee to make space for catcher Israel Pineda on the 40-man roster. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Even though his absence left a left-handed hole in the Nationals’ bullpen, the reasoning was that the 36-year-old isn’t a part of the Nationals’ future. Instead, Manager Dave Martinez wanted to see relievers who are in the long-term picture to get a sense for how his bullpen could look next season.

So, following a rain delay of 3 hours 36 minutes Sunday, Jordan Weems — called up to fill McGee’s spot in the bullpen — started a run of five relief arms who appeared in a 7-5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, who completed a three-game sweep. Given plenty of opportunities to hold the lead, that group allowed six runs in six innings.

Advertisement

“It’s a good thing we got the day off coming up tomorrow, so [the bullpen] gets to regroup a little bit,” Martinez said.

Well before Weems entered, 38-year-old Aníbal Sánchez started the day on the mound, with the 22-year-old Pineda making his major league debut behind the dish. Sánchez pitched two innings and allowed one run. Pineda finished 0 for 3 with a walk, a run and three strikeouts.

Following a lengthy delay after two innings, the teams had no choice but to turn to their relievers. Neither bullpen was particularly effective. The Phillies (78-62) first turned to Cristopher Sánchez, who allowed a two-out RBI double to Luke Voit in the third to tie the score.

The Nationals (49-92) went with Weems, a hard-throwing righty who has struggled with his command. He threw a clean third inning, then Washington scored three times in the fourth. But when Weems walked the first batter of the bottom half, Martinez turned to Erasmo Ramirez.

Ramirez, 32, isn’t likely to be a foundational piece of Washington’s future. But he has used a fresh start with Washington to find success this season, and the Nationals could bring him back next year. He arguably has been Washington’s most dependable reliever and entered Sunday with a 2.78 ERA.

Advertisement

Ramirez had a smooth fourth inning but allowed a three-run homer to Rhys Hoskins in the fifth to tie the score again.

Martinez then brought in Hunter Harvey; Martinez said before the game that he sees potential in Harvey as a late-inning reliever. Harvey has a history of arm injuries, so Washington has been cautious with him. He covered two innings Sunday after not pitching since Sept. 5. He allowed a run on a Hoskins sacrifice fly in the sixth after Washington had pushed a run across in the top half, again knotting the score.

Kyle Finnegan entered for the seventh and allowed a two-run homer to Alec Bohm. Finnegan put his hands on his legs and watched as the ball carried out.

“I was happy with how I felt out there for the most part,” Finnegan said of the long delay. “Just that one pitch was ... it’s kind of where I was trying to go with it. He just got a big hit for his team, and that’s how it goes.”

Advertisement

Ramirez, Harvey and Finnegan allowed eight hits on a soggy day when the bullpen had a chance to shine.

Why did Luis García miss his second straight game? García was experiencing right side soreness, so Martinez kept him out of the lineup. He previously planned to give García a day off Saturday.

In that game, Martinez used César Hernández at second base but, after a handful of defensive miscues, he moved Ildemaro Vargas to second Sunday and shifted Hernández to third.

Who will pitch in the next series? Cory Abbott is set to start Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, followed by Patrick Corbin on Wednesday to finish the two-game series. Former Nationals pitcher Austin Voth, designated for assignment by Washington in May, isn’t slated to pitch after appearing Friday. Voth had a 10.13 ERA in 19 relief appearances with Washington but has a 2.82 ERA with the Orioles over 18 outings, including 14 starts.

Advertisement

How did MacKenzie Gore fare in his first rehab start? He threw 36 pitches over 1⅔ innings for Class AAA Rochester. Martinez said the plan was for Gore to throw three innings and around 45 pitches, so he didn’t reach that goal. He allowed two hits and no runs.

Gore reported that he felt good afterward, Martinez said. He’s slated to throw another bullpen session in Washington before heading out for his next rehab start.

GiftOutline Gift Article