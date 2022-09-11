Nebraska fires Scott Frost three games into his fifth season

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the most promising college football coaching hires of the late 2010s reached its thudding end on Sunday, when Nebraska fired Scott Frost three games into his fifth season. His 16-31 record at the alma mater for which he played quarterback in the 1990s would have startled anyone present at the outset.

That was December 2017, when Frost had just completed an unbeaten regular season at Central Florida, and when Nebraska football dignitaries gathered to greet him as a coach bound to lead the Cornhuskers from merely pretty good back to routinely great.

Instead, the program with the decorated past never reached any bowl game under Frost, and developed a remarkable penchant for losing close games. It ended with a 45-42 home loss Saturday to Georgia Southern, whose new coach, Clay Helton, had met the same fate in the second weekend in September last year at Southern California.

Statement from Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics - Trev Alberts. pic.twitter.com/weczB1ghoB — Nebraska Huskers (@Huskers) September 11, 2022

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Athletic Director Trev Alberts, formerly one of Frost’s Nebraska teammates, said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season” — a 1-2 record counting a loss to Northwestern in Ireland and a win over North Dakota — “I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change at our head coaching position. Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

Joseph, 54, himself a former Nebraska quarterback, has coached at 14 different high schools, colleges and NFL team, including LSU from 2017-2021, which counted its national championship year of 2019.

