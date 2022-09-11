Why is Tom Brady back? Because ‘an arm is a terrible thing to waste’

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the morning of the first game of his 23rd season, Tom Brady sought to put to rest any lingering questions about the offseason drama in which he retired and then, 40 days later, un-retired. “I can give you a long speech,” Tampa Bay’s 45-year-old quarterback said in a video posted to Twitter Sunday morning, “but the answer is actually pretty simple. We’ve got a hell of a team.”

Never mind that the Buccaneers’ offensive line was stricken with injuries during preseason while Brady’s most-beloved receiver, Rob Gronkowski, has stuck to his decision to retire.

“I’m still feeling pretty good and an arm is a terrible thing to waste,” Brady continued in the video. “I’ve been reminded for almost a decade now [that] you’re headed for extinction. And maybe so, but not today. I’ll see you in Dallas.”

Brady and the Bucs open their season as slight favorites Sunday night against the Cowboys, and the quarterback has justifiable reason for confidence. Over his career, Brady is 6-0 against Dallas, with five of those wins coming during his time in New England. The two teams met in the NFL’s season opener last year when the Bucs were coming off a Super Bowl win; Brady completed 32 of 50 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 31-29 win.

But the Bucs have a tough season-opening stretch with the next three games at New Orleans, home against Green Bay and home against Kansas City. Three of those first four opponents, including Dallas, were in the playoffs a year ago.

GiftOutline Gift Article