Orioles’ playoff hopes are for the birds, but this season has been one to remember

Félix comin’

Despite being only three games out of a playoff spot, the Orioles dealt first baseman Trey Mancini to the Houston Astros and all-star closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline. The moves were unpopular in the clubhouse and among many fans, but Baltimore continued to win, at least until last week.

While the Orioles certainly miss Mancini’s bat — they’ve averaged three runs and have been shut out twice over their last eight games — Félix Bautista has been dominant since assuming the ninth-inning role from López. The 6-foot-5 right-hander, who is known as “The Mountain,” boasts a 1.62 ERA and has converted 12 of 13 save chances. He also has one of the better closer entrances in baseball.

In homage to “The Wire,” the hit HBO series famously set in Baltimore, the distinctive whistling of “The Farmer in the Dell” by Omar, the character portrayed by the late Michael K. Williams, plays over the Camden Yards speakers. The stadium lights flash and the crowd goes wild as Bautista makes his way to the mound.

No matter that the 27-year-old Dominican has never seen “The Wire” and therefore doesn’t fully understand the reference.