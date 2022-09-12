NFL live updates Russell Wilson and the Broncos face the Seahawks on ‘Monday Night Football’

Since they won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season and Peyton Manning retired, the Denver Broncos have suffered through a six-year-long quarterback carousel. They’ve missed the playoffs in every season since that title, and 10 different quarterbacks — plus a wide receiver — have played significant snaps under center during that inauspicious stretch.
Enter Russell Wilson, who dealt the Broncos a devastating loss in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season — and who arrived in Denver via an offseason trade and signed a massive extension this month. Wilson’s Broncos debut comes against his former team and Coach Pete Carroll, who will start veteran Geno Smith at quarterback.