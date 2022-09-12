The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

NFL live updates Russell Wilson and the Broncos face the Seahawks on ‘Monday Night Football’

September 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson faces his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, Monday night. (Jack Dempsey/AP)
September 12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Since they won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season and Peyton Manning retired, the Denver Broncos have suffered through a six-year-long quarterback carousel. They’ve missed the playoffs in every season since that title, and 10 different quarterbacks — plus a wide receiver — have played significant snaps under center during that inauspicious stretch.

Enter Russell Wilson, who dealt the Broncos a devastating loss in the Super Bowl after the 2013 season — and who arrived in Denver via an offseason trade and signed a massive extension this month. Wilson’s Broncos debut comes against his former team and Coach Pete Carroll, who will start veteran Geno Smith at quarterback.

What you need to know

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Lumen Field in Seattle
  • How to watch: ESPN and ESPN Plus
