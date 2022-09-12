Sports Betting A miserable night turned the Dallas Cowboys into NFC East longshots The start of the season was a disaster for the Dallas Cowboys. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The NFC East race is a lot more interesting after the first Sunday of the regular season than it appeared to be headed into Week 1. The Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants all won on Sunday, leaving the Dallas Cowboys, last year’s NFC East winner, as the sole loser in the division. That 0-1 record is the least of America’s Team’s concerns. Quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in the season-opening 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and will require surgery on his thumb, sidelining him between six to eight weeks.

Fading the Cowboys was the smart play before the injury. Now, the NFC East is truly up for grabs, and any of the other three teams could make a claim. The question for bettors becomes what’s the right price for a play on the Commanders, Eagles and/or Giants to make the most of this opportunity?

Adjusting the Cowboys’ preseason power ranking for Prescott’s injury and simulating the season thousands of times indicates that Dallas has a 19 percent chance of winning the division, significantly lower than the Eagles, the new front-runner. According to this model, Washington and New York also have a better chance than Dallas of securing the top spot. The Cowboys’ chances at winning the conference and Super Bowl also declined, as you’d expect.

Converting those probabilities can give us fair-value prices for each team to advance in the playoffs. For example, if you can find the Eagles at +175 odds to win the division — bet $100 to win $175 — that would be a good price. Unfortunately, Philadelphia’s odds to finish on top are now -140, making this wager one to avoid. The Commanders, meantime, should be +330 to win the division, but as of this writing they were +450 on DraftKings. Keep your eyes open for other positive expectation bets based on the following fair-value odds after an unpredictable opening week.

Bets busted in the NFL

Did you hear that sound on Thursday night? It was the sound of thousands of voices wailing, or thousands of groans barely muffled — or maybe thousands of betting slips being ripped up. The Los Angeles Rams, who were slight underdogs against the Buffalo Bills and thus teaser bet darlings in the NFL’s season opener, dropped a clunker in front of a national audience, tanking many multi-bet wagers along the way.

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. A teaser — a bet that allows you to move the point spread in your favor, generally by six points — with the Rams meant bettors were getting 8½ points, a number many experts thought was too enticing to pass up. All the host Rams needed to do was stay within a touchdown of the Bills — or even lose by eight points. But quarterback Matthew Stafford struggled, throwing three interceptions while completing 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with a touchdown. He was sacked seven times, with much of the pressure coming from his former teammate, Von Miller.

Two powerhouse offenses made the over, which closed at 51½ points, enticing, but those bets also failed to cash. Put some of the blame on Sean McVay’s shoulders. The Rams’ coach called for a run on eight of 12 opportunities during the first half, leading to just 3.4 yards per play.

The end result was a 31-10 Bills victory, making Buffalo just the second team since 2014 to have at least four turnovers and still win by three touchdowns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were 6½-point underdogs to the Cincinnati Bengals and walked away with a 23-20 win on Sunday. Before you pop that champagne in your black and gold jersey, let’s have a chat. The Bengals lost that game more than the Steelers won it.

What’s the difference? Cincinnati outgained Pittsburgh, 432 yards to 267, and had 32 first downs to the Pittsburgh’s 13. So how did the Steelers win? Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had four interceptions (one a pick-six) and two fumbles (losing one), giving him five turnovers. Cincinnati also went 2 for 5 in the red zone, completely sabotaging its chances.

Pittsburgh’s next game is against New England, a team with troubles of its own. However, the Miami Dolphins only outgained New England by 36 yards and capitalized on three Patriots turnovers, meaning New England is likely better than the 20-7 Week 1 loss would indicate. That’s why I will be looking to back New England against Pittsburgh next week.

Bad beats in the college ranks

Anyone holding an over-52.5 ticket for Saturday’s game between Missouri and Kansas State was probably in a sour mood afterward, considering the final score (42-10, Wildcats) landed a half-point short. But how those teams got to that final score made things extra aggravating.

Leading 40-6 after a Missouri punt and looking to simply milk away the 1 minute 22 seconds left in the game, Kansas State’s Anthony Frias II fumbled on the first play of the series, giving the Tigers the ball at the Kansas State 20 with 1:10 left. Missouri worked the ball down to the 1 and was saved by a roughing-the-passer penalty on fourth and goal, with quarterback Cody Schrader punching it in on the next play.

There was one problem for over betters, however: The clock showed nothing but zeros and the Tigers did not attempt the extra point that would have pushed the total over. Game over.

Missouri blocked a Kansas State extra point in the second quarter and Wildcats place-kicker Chris Tennant also missed a 31-yard field goal attempt in the third. Either would have gotten over bettors to the Promised Land.

A similar fate befell over bettors in the Mississippi State-Arizona game, which had a total of 57.5 but landed on 56 after the Bulldogs’ 39-17 victory. Mississippi State place-kicker Massimo Biscardi missed two first-quarter extra points, and the Wildcats had so many opportunities to push things over late in the game.

Arizona marched the ball into Bulldogs territory on each of its last three drives, only to see all three end on downs. Their last drive of the game ended at the Mississippi State 6 and featured a number of dropped passes.

While Baylor closed as a 2.5-point underdog at BYU on Saturday night (per Covers), Bears +3.5 or Bears +4 were widely available a few days before the game before coming back down. Anyone who snagged either of those numbers likely thought they had some nice closing line value at kickoff.

Ha.

With the score tied at 20 and 2:08 remaining in the fourth quarter, BYU took possession at its 10-yard line and methodically worked its way to the Baylor 18, with Jacob Oldroyd coming on to attempt what likely would have been a game-winning field goal from just 35 yards out. Make it, and BYU wins — but Baylor +3.5 or +4 covers.

Oldroyd missed that one, and wasn’t done yet. In the first overtime, Baylor got the ball first and missed a field goal of its own, giving BYU a clear path to victory. But Oldroyd missed again, this time from only 37 yards out, and things moved on to a second overtime, during which BYU scored a touchdown and then held Baylor out of the end zone. Final score: BYU 26, Baylor 20, the Cougars covering any pregame number that was out there.

