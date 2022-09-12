Football Top 20: St. John’s, Freedom (Woodbridge) rise at the top

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Aug. 29, Freedom (Woodbridge) joined the Top 20 after a 59-point win to open its season. Two weeks later, the Prince William County program has ascended to No. 7. The Eagles beat two-time reigning Virginia Class 5 champion Stone Bridge on Thursday, 36-13, to snap the Loudoun County powerhouse’s 26-game winning streak. Freedom has beaten its opening three opponents by an average of 52 points.

St. John’s, which started the season No. 1, retakes the top spot after previous No. 1 Good Counsel lost to Ohio powerhouse Archbishop Moeller. Elsewhere, Damascus, which suffered a rare inconsistent season last year, joins after proving to be one of Montgomery County’s top teams again.

1. St. John’s (2-1) Last ranked: 2

The Cadets led by 35 points at halftime in their 42-14 win over Gonzaga Prep (Wash.).

Next: Saturday vs. Tottenville (N.Y.), 2 p.m.

2. Good Counsel (2-1) LR: 1

The Falcons’ first loss came against Archbishop Moeller, 39-31.

Next: Friday vs. Mount Saint Joseph, 7 p.m.

3. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 3

The Hyattsville private school’s trip to Ohio resulted in a 38-0 win over Benedictine.

Next: Friday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

4. Gonzaga (3-0) LR: 6

The Eagles celebrated homecoming with a 41-21 win over Theodore Roosevelt.

Next: Friday vs. Archbishop Spalding, 6:30 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (2-0) LR: 5

The Cougars passed their first Montgomery County test, 35-0, over Paint Branch.

Next: Friday vs. Walter Johnson, 6:30 p.m.

6. Archbishop Spalding (2-1) LR: 7

Malik Washington’s 83-yard touchdown pass to Max Moss with 51 seconds remaining delivered the Cavaliers' 20-13 win over Imhotep Charter (Pa.).

Next: Friday at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.

Wow! What an amazing game! Cavs defeat Imhotep 20-13! Here is video of the winning TD pass from Malik Washington to Max Moss with just 51 seconds left in the 4th qtr! #GoCavs @SpaldingFB @malikw2025 @8kmax_ pic.twitter.com/CV2uGqKtnH — Archbishop Spalding Cavalier Athletics (@SpaldingCavAthl) September 10, 2022

7. Freedom (Woodbridge) (3-0) LR: 12

The Eagles proved they’re one of Virginia’s top teams with a 36-13 win over Stone Bridge.

Next: Thursday at Unity Reed, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (2-0) LR: 8

The Pumas compiled their first dominant performance this fall in their 57-0 win over Northwestern.

Next: Saturday at Laurel, 2 p.m.

9. C.H. Flowers (2-0) LR: 9

A 41-0 result over High Point was the Jaguars’ second consecutive dominant win.

Next: Friday vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

10. South County (2-0) LR: 10

The Fairfax County program was idle after opening with a pair of big wins.

Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m.

11. Battlefield (2-0) LR: 11

The Prince William County program returned from a break with a 35-6 win over Gainesville.

Next: Friday at Hylton, 7 p.m.

12. Georgetown Prep (2-0) LR: 15

The Little Hoyas won a double-overtime thriller, 22-21, over Loyola Blakefield.

Next: Saturday at Woodberry Forest, 2 p.m.

13. Northern (2-0) LR: 13

The Patriots found a rhythm with their run-and-shoot offense in their 41-0 win over Chopticon.

Next: Friday vs. Great Mills, 7 p.m.

14. Stone Bridge (2-1) LR: 4

The Bulldogs’ 26-game winning streak ended in a 36-13 loss to Freedom (Woodbridge).

Next: Friday at Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

15. Rock Creek Christian (1-2) LR: 16

The Eagles rebounded from back-to-back losses to nationally ranked foes with a 26-21 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

Next: Friday vs Erasmus Hall (N.Y.), 7 p.m. at Rutgers

16. Theodore Roosevelt (2-1) LR: 14

The Rough Riders’ slim halftime deficit ballooned in the second half of their 41-21 loss to Gonzaga.

Next: Friday at Chesapeake, 7 p.m.

17. Archbishop Carroll (1-2) LR: 17

The Lions entered the win column with a 34-0 victory over H.D. Woodson.

Next: Saturday vs. Jackson-Reed, 2 p.m.

18. Lake Braddock (2-0) LR: 18

The Fairfax County program was idle after its win over Madison.

Next: Friday vs. North Stafford, 7 p.m.

19. Douglass (2-0) LR: 19

After their 50-0 win over Friendly, the Eagles have outscored their first two opponents, 80-0.

Next: Saturday vs. Largo, 2 p.m.

20. Damascus (2-0) LR: Not ranked

The Swarmin’ Hornets have regained status as one of Montgomery County’s top teams.

Next: Friday vs. Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 20 St. Mary’s Ryken

On the bubble: Centreville, Fairfax, Patriot, Tuscarora

