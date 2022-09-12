Ex-MLB player turned police officer dies in car crash en route to 9/11 event

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Anthony Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who became a police officer in his native area of New York, died Sunday in a car crash while on his way to work at a 9/11 memorial event in Lower Manhattan, according to a professional organization and major league teams for which he played. Varvaro was 37.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association said that Varvaro was “struck and killed by a wrong-way driver” early Sunday.

“Police Officer Anthony Varvaro will always be honored and never forgotten,” association head Frank Conti said in a statement. “Anthony’s wife and four children will remain in our hearts and will forever be a part of the PAPD Family.”

Raised in Staten Island, Varvaro pitched for three seasons at St. John’s University in Queens before he was drafted in 2005 by the Seattle Mariners. He reached the major leagues with Seattle in 2010, then spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves before ending his playing career in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox organization. Varvaro went into law enforcement the following year with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

He was en route to serve at the World Trade Center Command in commemoration of September 11, 2001 activities when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/NjleyAhZxI — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) September 11, 2022

In a 2017 ESPN feature, Varvaro said that while growing up in the Staten Island neighborhood of Westerleigh, he was surrounded by civil service employees, teachers, nurses and other members of “professions that are pretty much dedicated to giving back.”

Advertisement

During his 2015 season with the Red Sox, Varvaro said, he was experiencing arm issues and felt his playing career was at “a crossroad.” Having submitted his name for a possible position with the Port Authority, he accepted a chance offered to him by the agency to join its police academy.

Varvaro told ESPN that when he was nearing the end of his training, he listed a preference to work at the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.

“To be able to work at that specific location, going back to the day of Sept. 11, 2001,” he said, “I feel like I’m honoring everyone who lost their lives that day.”

Varvaro “represented the very best of this agency, and will be remembered for his courage and commitment to service,” Port Authority officials said in a statement (via the Associated Press).

“On this solemn occasion as the Port Authority mourns the loss of 84 employees in the attacks on the World Trade Center — including 37 members of the Port Authority Police Department — our grief only deepens today with the passing of Officer Varvaro,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole and Executive Director Rick Cotton said Sunday in their joint statement.

Advertisement

According to Staten Island Advance, his wife, Kerry Thomson, is a grandniece of Bobby Thomson, the former New York Giants player immortalized for his “Shot Heard 'Round the World” home run in 1951. Thomson and Varvaro attended the same Staten Island high school.

Before Monday’s game between the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs, a moment of silence was held for Varvaro at the Mets’ Citi Field.

Mike Hampton, the head coach at St. John’s who was an assistant when Varvaro played there, said he was “at a loss for words that we’ve lost as exceptional a human being as Anthony.”

“Not only was he everything you could want out of a ball player,” Hampton said in a statement, “he was everything you could want in a person. My heart goes out to his family, friends, teammates and fellow officers.”

RIP PAPD PO Anthony Varvaro, EOW 9/11/22.

PO Varvaro was killed by a wrong-way driver while reporting to a PAPD 9/11 WTC detail. He served the PAPD 6 years, was 37 & survived by his wife & 4 children.

Anthony, rest in the Lord's eternal embrace. Always Honored, Never Forgotten pic.twitter.com/6U2LmUASLy — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) September 11, 2022

A right-handed reliever, Varvaro notched an ERA of 3.23 over 166 major league appearances and 183⅔ innings. His best season came with the 2014 Braves, for whom he delivered a 2.63 ERA in 61 appearances.

Advertisement

The Red Sox said Sunday they were “deeply saddened” by his death and offered condolences to his family.

“Words cannot express our heartbreak and how much we will miss Anthony,” Varvaro’s family said Sunday (via Staten Island Advance). “We are together today remembering Anthony’s accomplishments on the field and his service with the PAPD. But more importantly, how the little things were so much bigger to him, and he cherished every moment spent with friends and family.”

GiftOutline Gift Article