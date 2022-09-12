Week 1 in review: Commanders lose rookie DT, focus on cleaning up mistakes

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders are 1-0 but already in search of help. Rookie defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis tore the meniscus in his left knee Sunday and will soon undergo season-ending surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The loss is a blow to the Commanders’ line and to the start to a promising career for Mathis, who was poised to earn significant playing time in Washington’s rotation inside. His injury, coupled with Jonathan Allen’s groin injury, has prompted the Commanders to seek reinforcement.

“It’s tough whenever you have a young [guy] like that go down so early in the season,” Allen said of Mathis. “It’s unfortunate. … We’re going to be fine. We’ve been through this before. We have players who are going to step up and play well. … I feel bad for him having to go out so early in his career.”

To fill the void, Allen played 54 of the team’s 70 defensive snaps against Jacksonville, more than he typically does. Late in the game, he exited with the groin injury, and he said he’s “feeling good” and underwent an MRI Monday morning as “more of a precaution.”

Rivera said the team used defensive end Efe Obada inside as the three-technique (aligned on the outside shoulder of an offensive guard) and once as the one-technique (aligned on the outside shoulder of the center).

“That’s his versatility, and that’s really his worth for us,” Rivera said. “That’s where you find value in players like that, that can switch positions.”

After watching the film of the Commanders’ 28-22 win over the Jaguars, Rivera said he noticed the benefits of the team’s versatility across the board, be it the D-line and secondary, where the distinction between a safety and cornerback is often blurred, the tight ends who have yet to fully show their potential or the receiving corps.

The Commanders played to their varied skill set, and though the game was littered with mistakes and three turnovers, it served as the closest look yet at what Washington’s offense could be with offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

“As those young [tight ends] continue to develop, that’s going to be a pretty good position for us, I believe,” Rivera said. “And the running back position, when Brian [Robinson Jr.] returns, is going to be a pretty good position for us. And we already know the wide receiver position is solid. So we have an opportunity to continue to work and spread the ball.”

Wentz targeted 10 pass catchers Sunday — seven caught passes — and Washington followed a game plan that included many new plays and created confusion for the Jaguars’ defense. On the Commanders’ first third down attempt of the game, they aligned four players — Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, J.D. McKissic and Jahan Dotson — in a bunch formation on the left side, and Thomas was alone on the right side. At the snap, the four on the left took off on different routes, forcing Jacksonville’s defense to account for them all in its soft zone. Wentz hit Samuel on a dig route, and the receiver picked up nearly nine more yards after the catch.

Wentz later connected with running back Antonio Gibson on a post route to set up the team’s second touchdown. He also found McLaurin for a 49-yard score on a go route and began to build a rapport with Thomas, who had three receptions for a 45 yards.

Rivera believes Washington’s offense can and should be even more explosive. First it has to iron out the lingering mistakes — mistakes that nearly cost the team Sunday.

Wentz threw interceptions on consecutive plays to start the fourth quarter, the second of which the Jaguars turned into a score that expanded their lead to 22-14.

Rivera said the first interception was due in part to Wentz holding the ball too long before throwing to Dotson on an out route. Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell jumped the route and picked it off. The second interception was a screen pass in which Travon Walker, the top selection in this year’s draft, turned a mistake into a big play.

“It looked like the defender was actually in the wrong crease,” Rivera said. “... But he came underneath and made a hell of a play. Maybe if Carson sees him coming, he throws it into the ground as opposed to throwing it, trying to throw it to the back.”

Rivera added: “It’s one of those things you tell him, ‘Hey, if you’re going to hang on the guy, throw the ball to him. If not, you’ve got to go a little bit quicker through your progression.’ ”

According to Next Gen Stats, Wentz’s average time to throw was 3.14 seconds, the second-longest in the league through Sunday’s games. (Chicago’s Justin Fields averaged 3.27 seconds against the 49ers.)

Rivera said the team will continue to adjust, especially in the early part of the season. Because starters typically play 20 or fewer snaps in preseason, and because Washington didn’t hold joint training camp practices, their live reps against other teams have been limited. In addition, the Commanders tweaked their systems to better fit their personnel. On defense, the team ran more stunts and rush games up front to get more pressure on the quarterback while still only rushing four.

“I feel like we were rushing four as one, and I feel like last year and the previous years we really got away from that,” Allen said. “It was more four one-on-ones, as opposed to us working together and playing well together.”

Although Allen was generally pleased with the defense’s showing, he came away disappointed by how it played against the run. The Jaguars totaled 123 rushing yards (averaging 6.8 per carry) and a rushing touchdown and picked up chunk plays on the ground that Allen felt were preventable. Travis Etienne had a 27-yard run in the fourth, and James Robinson added a 22-yarder.

“You just want to be more consistent,” Allen said “You want to have more discipline in your gap control. It wasn’t terrible at all, but from my point of view, any time you give up a run of 10, 15 yards, that’s something you wish you can have back. So there’s definitely room for improvement.”

