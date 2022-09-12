Yorktown earns statement win; Leonardtown continues turnaround

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before their Friday night matchup against reigning Class 6 state finalist Madison, the Yorktown seniors posed a challenge to one another: try to have fun, regardless of the circumstances. Expectations were low outside of the Patriots’ locker room. The team had fallen to the Warhawks, 41-0, last year, and the players had seen people trash-talking them online. But Yorktown put all that aside and earned a 14-11 win to improve to 2-1. The Warhawks, meanwhile, suffered their third-straight one-score loss.

“Before the game, people were saying we’re supposed to get blown out, saying we’re a bunch of soft kids,” Yorktown senior running back Miles Fang said. “It was a great morale boost.”

The senior class, led by Fang and quarterback James Yoest, called it one of the biggest wins in their high school careers, and endorsed the play of the team’s unsung heroes.

Senior Dylan Minsker was the first to step up. The defensive back, who placed third in the high jump in the winter’s regional track and field meet, snagged a floating pass out of the air in the third quarter to give Yorktown the ball at the 5-yard line. One play later, the Patriots led 7-3.

Next came senior guard Daniel Sennott. Trailing again in the fourth quarter, Sennott set a block for his quarterback to extend life in the backfield. A clutch block came as no surprise to Fang, who has played with most of the linemen since eighth grade, nor Yoest, who has bonded with his teammates in the trenches since transferring during his sophomore year. The group has established traditions: When the front line plays well, someone on the team buys doughnuts.

Yoest rolled out behind Sennott, fell as he released the ball and prayed for a positive outcome. When he looked up, the Patriots had the lead.

“Charlie Taylor just took it all the way to the crib, and one of my coaches hoisted me up off the ground,” Yoest said. “The crowd was roaring behind us. It was just an awesome feeling.”

The team shared seven dozen doughnuts after the game.

— Spencer Nusbaum

The turnaround continues at Leonardtown

For the Leonardtown Raiders, Friday night’s 7-0 win over Huntingtown signified more than a successful defensive effort.

Sure, the defense was superb. The Raiders forced three turnovers and held Huntingtown, consistently one of the better teams in Southern Maryland, to fewer than 100 yards of total offense. Quarterback Dreylen Howard’s touchdown provided the difference.

But, there was big-picture significance as well. Wins such as that one don’t come often for Leonardtown. In 42 years, the program has posted just five winning seasons, including last fall.

“We’ve had to work to get everyone to believe that we could win,” Coach Justin Cunningham said. “We haven’t always been in that position to do that. But the staff and I have worked to let them know that if we work and we do our job, we can win on a Friday night.”

Cunningham, in his fourth year leading the Raiders, has toiled away at this turnaround. He took over the program after it had gone 1-19 in the previous two seasons, and the Raiders went winless again in his first year at the helm.

But those players that were freshman in Cunningham’s debut season are now seniors. And the Raiders are now being rewarded for that experience.

“That senior class has done a great job of leading by example for those younger guys,” Cunningham said. “And they didn’t necessarily have somebody to set that example for them.”

So, there was plenty to be proud of after Friday night. After the win, Cunningham told his team to take the night to enjoy it. After that, the turnaround would continue.

“The message is: ‘Great job. We just beat a really good football team. …We’re back at it tomorrow,’ ” Cunningham said.

Players of the Week

Jeremiah Seaton, Blake: Seaton, only a sophomore, ran wild in the Bengals’ rout of Churchill. He finished with 254 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Carter Working, Lightridge: The junior was nearly spotless in the 3-0 Bolts’ blowout win over Dominion, completing 16 of his 17 passes for 175 yards in just one half of play.

WR Max Moss, Archbishop Spalding: The senior caught the game-winning 83-yard touchdown pass with 51 seconds remaining in the Cavaliers’ 20-13 win over Imhotep Charter (Pa.).

Kshawn Cox, Wise: The senior returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns in Wise’s 57-0 win over Northwest. Cox was in line to return a second punt for a touchdown, but elected to share the wealth by handing it off to a teammate at the 10-yard line.

Games to Watch

Archbishop Spalding at Gonzaga, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Bullis at Broadneck, Friday, 7 p.m.

Broad Run at Loudoun County, Friday, 7 p.m.

Largo at Douglass, Saturday, 2 p.m.

McNamara nabs first victory

Greg Calhoun believes building relationships and exposure for his players is as important as schemes while constructing a contender. So three months after Bishop McNamara hired Calhoun as its coach, Calhoun followed a June practice with an opportunity to display his personality.

The Alexander City, Ala., native cooked Conecuh sausage from Alabama and ordered a slip-and-slide for players and coaches.

“You can be hard on them, be demanding,” Calhoun said. “But at the same time, also just being a person who can have fun with them as well.”

McNamara took its first step toward contention under Calhoun on Friday, when players gave Calhoun a Gatorade bath after his first win, 38-12, over Riverdale Baptist.

Calhoun learned the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference’s prestige when he started as an assistant coach at Gilman in 2017. The Baltimore school opened its season with losses to Gonzaga and Good Counsel. Calhoun desired to lead a WCAC program, and that became a reality in February after he served as an assistant at Clark Atlanta University in Georgia last year.

Calhoun, 33, took over a program that has long been the doormat of the WCAC’s Capital division. Trying to match the exposure rivals receive, the Mustangs (1-2) will participate in a showcase at Rutgers on Sunday against Lincoln (N.Y.).

“It’s been very known that, ‘Hey, we’re supposed to be at the bottom of the conference,’ ” Calhoun said. “But at the end of the day, it’s almost like, ‘Why not us?’ ”

— Kyle Melnick

Friendship Collegiate stays confident

Coming into Friday night’s meeting with Dunbar, Friendship Collegiate found itself in an unfamiliar situation.

After establishing itself as one of the premier football programs in the area over the last 10 years, Friendship Collegiate, affectionately known as the Beach Boyz, limped to a 3-7 record in 2021. A topsy-turvy start to this season fueled online chatter about there being a changing of the guard within the D.C. State Athletic Association hierarchy.

During pregame preparations, members of the Tide could be seen pointing toward Friendship’s sideline as they emphatically rapped the lyrics of Bank Roll Fresh’s hit single, “Take over yo trap.”

But once the ball was snapped, the Tide’s proclamations fell hollow as the Knights flexed their muscles on the way to a resounding 27-14 home victory.

“Last year was disappointing for us record-wise, because we didn’t meet our program expectations,” Coach Mike Hunter said. “With that being said, we never lost confidence or feared that we couldn’t be one of the best teams in D.C.”

Dunbar pulled off a double-pass play for a long touchdown, but after that Friendship Collegiate (2-1) asserted its dominance with 27 unanswered points.

“If people want to view us as an underdog, that’s perfectly fine with us, because as a program we pride ourselves on playing a challenging schedule,” Hunter said. “But regardless of how others view us coming in, they still have to strap up and prove that on the field.”

— Tramel Raggs

