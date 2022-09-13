An elf with a mean stiff-arm will take center stage for the Browns

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To paraphrase the immortal Vince Lombardi: What the elf is going on out here? Well, what is going on the very center of the Cleveland Browns’ field at FirstEnergy Stadium is a logo. Of an Elf. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Brownie the Elf, to be specific. the people have spoken 🏟 pic.twitter.com/TYOBd59So8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022 As the Browns indicated Tuesday in social media posts, the logo was voted into existence by the team’s fans, who had been given four choices in July for a midfield logo. Two were versions of Brownie that had been used in the past, including one showing him smiling and in a less aggressive pose. The other two were versions of the team’s helmet.

The Browns did not provide a breakdown of the voting, but they said the fan poll “generated an overwhelming response.”

“We’re super excited about the new midfield logo,” Browns executive vice president and partner JW Johnson said in a statement. “We really wanted to engage our fans in the process, and they are — as I’ve said multiple times — undefeated. They’re the best in the league, best in the NFL and, candidly, some of the best in sports. We really wanted to get their involvement and hear what they have to say.”

The Browns have not had a midfield logo at home games since 2016, and there were the only NFL team without one. Previously, the team painted a Browns helmet at midfield.

Brownie the Elf, meanwhile, dates all the way back to the club’s dominant late-1940s run in the All-America Football Conference. According to multiple accounts of the mascot’s history, it began to fall out of favor when former owner Art Modell took over the franchise in 1961. When the Browns were reborn in 1999 following Modell’s relocation of his team to Baltimore (rebranding as the Ravens and leaving the franchise’s history behind in Cleveland), Brownie started to stage a comeback.

Program cover from #Browns first game against the Miami Seahawks played Sept. 6, 1946 pic.twitter.com/52ZHYk3gmF — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 13, 2022

Unfortunately for Cleveland fans, neither a feisty elf nor anyone else has been able to conjure enough magic to keep their beloved NFL team from being mostly terrible over the past two-plus decades. The Browns have been the butt of countless jokes from opposing fan bases, and the new midfield logo is certain to elicit a fair amount of derision.

At the same time, its whimsical nature and authentically retro look figure to attract admirers well beyond Northeast Ohio.

“We love the helmet logo, but Brownie has been around for a long time,” Johnson said in his statement. “I think people enjoy him, and we haven’t really showcased him as much as we’d like to. … It’s been well-received.”

