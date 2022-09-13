Anthony Joshua’s team accepts Tyson Fury’s terms for Dec. 3 fight

258 MGT tweeted that it and “Matchroom Boxing can confirm, on behalf of Anthony Joshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response.”

The highly anticipated bout between Anthony Joshua and World Boxing Council world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is closer to reality, with Joshua’s management company announcing Tuesday that it has accepted Fury’s terms for a fight.

Last week, Fury’s promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua had accepted an offer for 40 percent of the proceeds from the fight, with 60 percent going to Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts). The all-British bout would take place Dec. 3, most likely in Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Joshua, the former World Boxing Association-International Boxing Federation-World Boxing Organization world heavyweight champion with a 24-3 record (22 KOs), was offered the Fury fight when rival champion Oleksandr Usyk ruled out fighting again until early 2023 because of injury. Joshua was outpointed for the second successive time by the Ukrainian fighter on Aug. 20 in Saudi Arabia. Joshua had initially hoped for a fight date closer to Christmas, but Fury said the deal was conditioned on fighting either Nov. 26 or Dec. 3.