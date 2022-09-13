CJ Abrams was a ‘fearless’ high school Spanish student. It’s helping him now.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the Washington Nationals’ infield met at the mound for a pitching change Friday, most of the players gathered there grew up in Spanish-speaking countries. Joey Meneses, a native of Mexico, was playing first base. Second baseman Luis García was born in New York but spent most of his childhood in the Dominican Republic. César Hernández, filling in at third, is from Venezuela.

They all shared the same first language — except for shortstop CJ Abrams, who is from Georgia. Over the years, though, Abrams has learned Spanish. So when he’s in the huddle, he’ll listen and occasionally join in with his teammates.

“I’m close to fluent, not perfect, but rookie ball helped a lot with the Padres, instructs, just talking with all of my teammates,” Abrams said.

Abrams has already made himself at home with his teammates during his brief time in Washington. He’s not a man of many words, but he’s often laughing and conversing with his Spanish-speaking teammates in the clubhouse.

Advertisement

“A lot of [my] teammates only speak Spanish and they learn English,” Abrams said. “We [should] try to learn Spanish as well.”

Before Abrams became a top prospect, and then a part of Washington’s rebuild, he was a freshman at Blessed Trinity Catholic High in Roswell, Ga., where he took Spanish from teacher Jodi Gucer. Gucer remembers her former student as a serious kid who was mature for his age and picked up the material easily. Abrams was quiet. He didn’t go out of his way to speak in class and didn’t ask many questions.

Gucer said quiet kids often get overlooked, but typically they’re paying attention, observing and absorbing information. That was what Abrams did. When Gucer would call on Abrams, he would know the answer.

“He was fearless,” Gucer said. “He wouldn’t hesitate. He would just respond. It wasn’t like he would get nervous or anything like that. Very, like, stealth. Cool. Confident, but not cocky.”

Advertisement

Holly Jiménez had him in class the next two years, and the two became close. Jiménez called Abrams humble and said he treated others with respect. She ran Division I track and later ran marathons. She joked that she and Abrams used to occasionally argue at the end of class, in Spanish and English, about which sport was more difficult.

“Sometimes when he wanted to prove his point, especially the first year, it would be in English. He was good at Spanish, though,” Jiménez said. “And I remember I was like, ‘Well, if you really are going to do this, and go play professional, you need to be paying attention because you’re going to have a lot of teammates that you can practice with.’ ”

Jiménez said Abrams never expressed a desire to learn with an eye toward the future, but he was interested in a wide variety of subjects, including Spanish, business and math. He had a strong foundation, but Jiménez said that by the time he was a junior, she noticed he had increased his time practicing and speaking Spanish.

Advertisement

Jiménez said students are sometimes afraid to speak up because they’re afraid to make mistakes, but Abrams was never timid and didn’t care that his grammar wasn’t perfect. That set him apart. After he reached the pros, Abrams would message Jiménez about how much he enjoyed talking to his teammates — even if there was a learning curve.

Abrams said he used what he learned in class when he turned professional but noted, “School and actually applying [Spanish] is a lot different.” Most notably, the conjugations and tenses were difficult. There are also variations of the language, depending on what country someone is from, so slang and differences in dialect can be a barrier.

He said his Spanish-speaking teammates make mistakes when speaking English, so he doesn’t feel any embarrassment when he makes errors in Spanish. Most notably, he and García — the Nationals’ future in the middle infield — have become close. They joke in the clubhouse in both languages, and García said Abrams understands Spanish well.

Advertisement

“Yeah, that feels good,” García said. “We play in the middle infield. We’re always talking in the middle of the game, and I speak English and he speaks perfect English. But he’ll speak in Spanish and I speak perfect Spanish. We’ll speak in whatever . . . we feel comfortable with.”

In a way, Abrams follows in the footsteps of Brian Dozier, a member of Washington’s 2019 World Series team, who learned Spanish during his playing career. The Mississippi native said it helped him bond with his teammates.

Neither Gucer nor Jiménez would have predicted that Abrams would have continued with Spanish; they often can’t guess that with the students they teach. But both also said they aren’t surprised.

“I always tell my students, I ask them, ‘What’s the one thing that stands between you and being fluent in Spanish?’ And they say all sorts of things: It’s motivation,” Gucer said. “CJ had to be motivated to learn it. No one can necessarily motivate you — I think that comes from within.”

GiftOutline Gift Article