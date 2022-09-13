D.C. United blanked again in listless loss to Sporting Kansas City

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Under new coach Wayne Rooney, D.C. United has performed with greater structure and defensive gumption. The attack, though, remains undermanned and woefully out of sorts, laboring lately to generate even the mildest scoring opportunities. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A 3-0 defeat at Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday marked the third consecutive match and eighth time in 10 that United has gone scoreless.

Christian Benteke, United’s prized summer signing, continues to seek his first MLS goal after four empty performances. He did have multiple chances in the second half at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., but lacked a finishing touch.

The defeat ended a three-game unbeaten streak for United (7-18-6) — a season high — and stopped a run of back-to-back shutouts. Kansas City (9-15-7) extended its unbeaten run to 3-0-2.

Advertisement

Khiry Shelton scored in the first half and Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi added goals in the last 20 minutes against the fading visitors.

The hosts were mildly dangerous in the first 30 minutes but failed to test goalkeeper David Ochoa. United had nothing to offer: The chemistry and understanding in the attack was badly off, and when under pressure, players took the cautious route by playing the ball backward.

The few ambitious forays went nowhere. Benteke did not receive much service and couldn’t establish a rhythm with his teammates. It didn’t help that all-star attacker Taxi Fountas missed his fourth consecutive match with a concussion.

Kansas City went ahead in the 34th minute. As Shelton made a near-post run, Marinos Tzionis delivered a deflected, one-hop cross to the six-yard box.

Shelton gained inside position on center back Donovan Pines and, with an extension of his left leg, the veteran forward got a slight touch on the ball to redirect it into the far corner for his first goal of the year.

Advertisement

Early in the second half, Benteke tried creating danger on his own, missing wide with a low effort from the top corner of the penalty area. His striker partner, Ola Kamara, put a header on target from a menacing position, but Kendall McIntosh made a routine save.

Rooney turned to his bench in the 60th minute, giving Nigel Robertha his first opportunity since the July 20 friendly against Bayern Munich and replacing right back Chris Odoi-Atsem with Kimarni Smith. Later, Chris Durkin came on for Sofiane Djeffal.

Largely unthreatened, Kansas City continued to press for a second goal, which, given United’s meek attack, would all but put the result to rest.

It came in the 70th minute off an uncleared corner kick. On the back side, Voloder lashed a 12-yarder that navigated traffic and streaked past the distracted Ochoa for his first goal of the year.

Advertisement

Four minutes later, Benteke should have scored. Set up by Robertha’s cross, the Belgian striker failed to beat McIntosh, who had rushed off his line and blocked the shot with his left arm.

In the 78th, Benteke got between three defenders, but one of them, Kayden Pierre, deflected the shot wide.

Salloi capped the victory with a rasping drive from 23 yards that curled out of Ochoa’s reach for his seventh of the year.

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Game-day adjustments

After making his MLS debut Saturday, 15-year-old Matai Akinmboni was not included on the game-day roster Tuesday. Rooney was happy with the homegrown defender’s 45-minute performance against Real Salt Lake, but with captain Steven Birnbaum returning from a yellow-card suspension, Akinmboni did not make the 20-man list.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, Rooney also provided a taste of first-team soccer to another homegrown, 17-year-old Kristian Fletcher, who won’t officially join the MLS squad until next season.

The goalkeeper situation

While newcomer Ochoa seems to have secured the starting slot, the rest of the depth chart remains unclear. Rafael Romo (13 starts) was the backup Saturday but wasn’t in uniform Tuesday, yielding to Jon Kempin (two).

Bill Hamid, the primary starter much of the past 12 years, came off the injury list a few weeks ago after recovering from hand surgery. He has been working on fitness and sharpness and has yet to make the game-day roster.

On his Twitter page Monday, Hamid (10 starts) wrote that he was taking a “little hiatus to become a father” and he “can’t wait for my son to watch daddy play next year!”

Advertisement

Hamid, who will turn 32 in November, is in the final year of his contract, and it’s unclear whether he’ll return to United or enter the free agent market.

Three to go

United is down to its last three matches, all against teams vying for Eastern Conference playoff berths. On Sunday, Inter Miami will visit Audi Field. Following a two-week pause for the international window, United will play at second-place CF Montreal on Oct. 1 and, eight days later, host FC Cincinnati, which is seeking its first postseason slot after three last-place finishes.

GiftOutline Gift Article