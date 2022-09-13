Fairfax field hockey starts hot; Wootton volleyball galvanized by pipe cleaners

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Halley Beaudoin remembers being an eighth-grader and watching the Fairfax field hockey team fall to W.T. Woodson in overtime of the 2018 district finals. Tears dropped down everyone’s faces as she hugged her soon-to-be teammates and coaches. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’ve always felt like I was a part of it,” Beaudoin said. “It feels like I’ve been here through thick and thin.”

That’s partially because her mother, Amber, has been the coach of this program for the past 22 years. For Beaudoin, who has been playing the sport since kindergarten, senior year feels like full-circle closure to a lifelong presence around the Lions.

Beaudoin began her tenure at Fairfax a bit apprehensive: “You’re the coach’s kid — everyone has these preconceptions of you,” she said. “I really tried hard to establish myself my freshman year.”

She did just that, scoring four goals in her first year, and has since become a star. In Fairfax’s 24-1 season last fall, Beaudoin led the way with 21 goals and 27 assists.

The Lions have begun this season 5-0 and have a fresh motto this fall: “Start together, finish united.”

“They really are unselfish,” Amber Beaudoin said, “and as long as I’ve been coaching, that’s a really good formula for success.”

— Shane Connuck

Volleyball

Going into the fifth and final set of Friday night’s matchup against Damascus, Wootton had something its opponent didn’t — and it may have helped the Patriots pull through, 15-9.

A ball — composed of 15 red pipe cleaners, one for each girl on the team — affectionately named Reggie was their secret weapon.

Reggie hangs off the front of Coach Mary Malinauskas’s clipboard as a representation of how the team’s interconnectedness will help the Patriots achieve their goal of reaching the playoffs.

“I showed them that if you have a goal and you encircle that goal with a pipe cleaner, and then you start adding more pipe cleaners that have the same goal, it becomes sturdy,” Malinauskas said.

Malinauskas came up with the idea during the preseason, when she realized her team wasn’t jelling. The Patriots lost five senior starters, including Montgomery County player of the year Samantha Bolze, and were struggling to find their way.

Against Damascus, the Patriots started out strong, dominating the first and second sets, but were a bit disjointed while losing the next two sets.

Going into the final huddle, Reggie reminded the Patriots that they would have to work together. “That’s our goal — and to be together and around that goal the whole year,” Malinauskas said.

— Hayley Salvatore

Cross-country

While the rest of the Potomac School cross-country program was in Hagerstown for a team-wide meet, Charlie Ortmans found himself in solitude at the Monroe Parker Invitational in Virginia.

“When you’re there as an individual, it’s a little easier to get in and focus on the race,” Ortmans said. “But there is a disadvantage. You can feel a little lonely on the starting line.”

Ortmans believed the trade-off would be worthwhile. The Burke Lake course offered a chance for the senior to post a standout time that could impress college coaches, who often pay close attention to the event’s results. The plan worked: His 14:53 mark in Saturday’s race was 45 seconds faster than the second-place finisher and the course’s fastest time since 2014.

“Anyone who has become anyone out of Northern Virginia has run this course,” Ortmans said. “I’m looking to have a really meaningful fall. … I probably had a little too much left in the tank at the finish.”

W.T. Woodson (31 points) emerged victorious on the boys’ side after its five fastest runners earned top-12 times. The West Springfield girls (51) placed first, winning convincingly over Langley (110) and W.T. Woodson (116).

— Spencer Nusbaum

Boys’ soccer

This past weekend marked the start of a new era at Walter Johnson. The four-time state champion Wildcats, long viewed as one of the strongest contenders in talent-packed Montgomery County, enter this season with a new coach.

Last fall, days after his 200th career victory, Hector Morales announced his retirement. He will be replaced by junior varsity coach and former varsity assistant Guido Zucconi.

“Huge shoes to fill,” Zucconi said. “An amazing coach and an amazing teacher. He was so good at getting his point across and letting the players learn. I was incredibly lucky to have observed him. I don’t think I would be able to do this if I hadn’t.”

Zucconi inherits a roster that returns just a handful of starters from a strong 14-2-0 campaign. In addition to the annual loss of players to graduation, the Wildcats will be without senior forward Bardia Hormozi, who earned first-team All-Met honors last season, after the Princeton commit opted not to play this fall.

Without Hormozi, and after some injury issues up front, Zucconi is eager to see which players step up on offense.

“First and foremost, I’m looking to see who has the guts to take a shot,” Zucconi said. “You’re not going to score every time, but I want to see who has the guts to miss or have their shot saved. … I want to see who emerges as the people that are willing to take that risk.”

— Michael Errigo

Girls’ soccer

Entering their season opener against Good Counsel on Sept. 2, Calvert’s players were nervous. The opposing Falcons have several Division I-bound players and appeared in national rankings.

But seven minutes in, Calvert goalkeeper Hannah Wilt punted the ball past midfield to forward Abigail May, who beat the goalkeeper one-on-one to score.

“When we went into the half, and we were still up 1-0,” Calvert Coach John Baker said, “they realized: ‘Wait — we just won a half against them. We can do this.’ ”

The Cavaliers maintained that lead to shock Good Counsel. Their momentum carried into last Wednesday, when they beat another nationally ranked team, McDonogh, in overtime. Entering Southern Maryland Athletic Conference play this week, Calvert (4-0) has compiled arguably the D.C. area’s most impressive start.

After his entire starting lineup returned from last season’s 9-6-1 campaign that ended in the Maryland 2A semifinals, Baker knew his squad could be special. Still, Calvert had never topped Good Counsel or McDonogh, perennially among Maryland’s best teams.

“You always think about, ‘What’s your biggest win?’ ” said Baker, who led the Cavaliers to the 2A championship in 2019. “It’s easy to say state championships because that’s at the end of the season and you finish with a win. But at the same time, beating programs like this are right on par with that in my mind.”

— Kyle Melnick

Tennis

The Potomac School is off to an impressive start, notching wins against St. John’s and Flint Hill last week. But the emphasis to this point, and in the near future, is still building camaraderie, captains Maia Phillips and Lauren Foster said.

“We play challenge matches with each other, but honestly, it’s not like a dominating part of our team just because we have to focus on our team activities and getting to know each other as a team,” Phillips said. “So it’s making sure that on bus rides, we’re sitting with people we haven’t really talked to so that everyone gets to know each other, and we have team dinners.”

It can be a challenge for any squad to get new players acquainted with the team structure of high school tennis, especially for players used to competing in individual tournaments. Team activities help along that process.

“We have a tradition to go get Japanese hibachi,” Foster said. “The seniors always take the freshmen in their cars and sort of talk along the way about classes, academics and stuff outside [the team].”

With goals of competing for Independent School League and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles, the Panthers know getting in sync quickly is a necessity.

— Aaron Credeur

