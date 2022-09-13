Nationals keep riding Hunter Harvey, who is no stranger to the Orioles

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Want to know the injury risks associated with reliever Hunter Harvey? Ask the Baltimore Orioles, who, before facing Harvey and the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, drafted Harvey in the first round and only let him go after he struggled to stay on the mound throughout eight seasons in the minors and majors.

Harvey appeared in just 26 games for the Orioles from 2019 to 2021. But entering the two-game series against his former club, he had made 29 appearances for the Nationals this season, maybe finally turning a corner after missing close to three months with a familiar pronator strain. And that’s what made his 30th appearance a bit confounding.

In a 4-3 Nationals loss, Harvey threw 27 pitches, recorded four outs and yielded five hits, including a solo homer to Ryan Mountcastle — the first allowed by Harvey on the year — and doubles for Gunnar Henderson and Austin Hays that accounted for the decisive runs. On Sunday, in a series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies, Harvey threw two innings and a career-high 39 pitches.

That totaled 66 pitches in the span of three days. After Hays doubled, on a flyball that dropped out of Joey Meneses’s sliding reach, Harvey was hooked for Andrés Machado. An extensive bullpen effort was needed after Cory Abbott lasted three innings plus a pair of batters. To cover six innings, six of the Nationals’ eight relievers were deployed. But after they were off Monday, and with another break in the schedule Thursday, it seemed as if Harvey could have been used in a short burst rather than for multiple innings again.

Advertisement

When the fourth ended, Harvey had done his job behind Abbott, whose command was shaky from the first inning on. Harvey induced a double play ball that scored a run but quieted the Orioles’ threat. Once Adley Rutschman smacked a double off him, Harvey stranded Rutschman at second by retiring Anthony Santander. Thirteen of Harvey’s fastballs registered at 99.5 mph or harder, the fastest humming in at 100.8 (good for 101 on the Nationals Park big screen).

With his numbers to date — a 3.26 ERA after Tuesday, a solid strikeout rate, a low walk rate — Harvey has been one of the few bright spots in a bleak season for the Nationals. Meneses, another of those, recorded two more hits but struck out against reliever Dillon Tate with two on and two down in the sixth. How Manager Dave Martinez utilized Harvey did not decide the contest. But it did raise questions about pressing for wins in a lost year and being cautious with an injury-prone arm.

To become more durable, even in a limited sample, Harvey credited Shane Hill, Washington’s strength and conditioning coordinator in West Palm Beach, Fla. With Hill, Harvey tweaked his mechanics and is now staying lower as he pushes down the mound. The big key, though, will be maintaining that beyond a couple of impressive months.

Advertisement

How was Israel Pineda tested in the first inning? In his second career start behind the plate, Pineda, 22, was peppered with low breaking balls from Abbott. Following a single for Rutschman, the catcher advanced when a passed ball nicked Pineda’s glove and trickled past him. The pitch was an 0-2 curve to Santander, who eventually flew out on a fastball over the plate.

Then later in the inning, with Rutschman on third, Abbott kept trying to bait Mountcastle with curves and sliders below the zone. Three clipped the dirt and were blocked by Pineda while sliding to his right. So when Mountcastle walked and Gunnar Henderson singled in Rutschman, Pineda’s results were twofold: Rutschman could have been on second instead of third without the early passed ball. But by preventing a wild pitch in the Mountcastle at-bat, he made the Orioles earn the run with a hit, a tiny win for a catcher still working on his receiving.

What’s next for MacKenzie Gore? The lefty, still recovering from elbow inflammation, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session at Nationals Park on Wednesday. After that, should he keep feeling well, the plan is for Gore to make another rehab start for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings on Friday. The goal would be three innings and around 45 pitches. On Sunday, he went 1⅔ innings and 36 pitches, trying to build toward a debut with the Nationals before this season is out. But Washington is staying cautious.

How did the Fredericksburg Nationals do in their playoff opener? The Nationals’ low-Class A affiliate won, 2-0, behind eight scoreless innings from right-hander Jackson Rutledge. In a best-of-three series, the FredNats need one more win over the Lynchburg Hillcats to advance.

GiftOutline Gift Article