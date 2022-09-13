What questions do you have about the Commanders? Ask The Post.

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

By
and 
 
September 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern time, Barry Svrluga takes your questions. (Simone Noronha for The Washington Post)

Well, that was … something.

The first game of the first season that the local NFL team will play as the Washington Commanders was a wild one — and it’s worth discussing as the topic for our Tuesday Q&A. I have asked the great Nicki Jhabvala, one of our Commanders beat writers, to join me in breaking down all things big and small about the 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars as well as Sunday’s game in Detroit against the Lions.

Svrluga: The Carson Wentz Experience? Grab the antacids, and hang on.

If much of the discussion centers on quarterback Carson Wentz, then so be it. But there’s a lot to chew on here: the two-touchdown day of rookie wideout Jahan Dotson; the impact Darrick Forrest made in subbing for safety Kamren Curl; the constant that is Terry McLaurin; the flashes shown by second-year linebacker Jamin Davis.

We’ll start answering questions at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but feel free to submit them early below. See you then!

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

