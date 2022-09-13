A’ja Wilson and the Aces handle Sun, move a win away from WNBA title

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson has been a star here throughout this WNBA season. As her Las Vegas Aces have pushed toward these WNBA Finals, she has been featured on massive video boards on the Las Vegas Strip and been the focus of the media’s attention just about every day. Each quarter inside Michelob Ultra Arena, which sold out again Tuesday with an announced 10,211 — she has been serenaded with chants of “M-V-P!”

Wilson’s play during the regular season earned her the league’s most valuable player and defensive player of the year honors. Somehow, her postseason play has been even better.

She led the Aces to an 85-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the best-of-five finals, scoring 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and a block. The victory gave Las Vegas a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 3 is Thursday in Connecticut.

Wilson set the tone from the outset. She scored eight of her team’s first 14 points and had 18 by halftime.

After the Aces were held to a season-low 67 points in Game 1, the No. 1 scoring team in the league wasn’t about to have repeat of that performance. Las Vegas attacked the paint with Wilson in the post or Kelsey Plum driving to the rim.

And when possessions got ugly, point guard Chelsea Gray went into her bag of tricks with off-balance and fadeaway midrange jumpers. Gray was knocked down while making a three-pointer, a sequence that gave the Aces an 80-60 lead.

Plum bounced back from a six-point performance in Game 1 with 20 on Tuesday and Gray added 21.

The Sun simply didn’t have the offensive firepower to keep pace. Jonquel Jones, last season’s MVP, had her moments, but her 16 points couldn’t offset Wilson’s performance. Alyssa Thomas, who finished fourth in MVP voting, had a quiet 13 points, three rebounds and four assists. Courtney Williams poured in 18 points, but the Sun shot just 42.2 percent from the field compared to the Aces’ 51.6. Sixth player of the year Brionna Jones had 10 points and six rebounds.

The Sun never led after taking an early two-point lead in the first quarter and was outscored 46-28 in the paint.

Similar to Sunday’s series opener, the Aces came out fast, blowing to a 23-15 lead after the first quarter. In Game 1, the Aces led 25-17.

Sun Coach Curt Miller had stressed the need to create better shots and that was the case early as his team found some success sending cutters to the basket, but that the Aces started to pick up the defensive intensity halfway through the quarter. That’s when the runs began. Las Vegas closed the quarter on a 9-1 stretch with pull-up jumpers from Gray and Riquana Williams and a three-pointer from the top of the arc from Jackie Young. That stretch was pushed to 13-1 into the second quarter to take a 12-point lead.

The Sun shot just 35 percent in that first quarter, but Jones got aggressive and Connecticut put together a pair of runs, including a 12-6 stretch to close the quarter and keep the score a manageable 45-37 at halftime.

Aces Coach Becky Hammon was critical of her team’s ball movement in Game 1, when Las Vegas produced just nine assists. The Aces had 11 by halftime Tuesday.

But Connecticut started the second half fast, using a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 49-46. That would be as close as the Sun would get.

The Aces had a scary moment midway through the third quarter when Gray went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury. She was unable to get back on defense, but scored a jumper in the paint as the ball came back down. Gray checked out of the game afterward and headed to the locker room. At the three-minute mark of the quarter, Gray returned, still limping, and completed a three-point play after being fouled. The three points capped a 14-5 run in which Las Vegas grabbed control again and pushed the lead to 63-51.

