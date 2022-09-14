Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. back at practice after shooting, surgery

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. attended practice Wednesday for the first time since he was shot twice in an attempted armed robbery Aug. 28. Robinson, who is on the non-football injury list and ineligible to play in games through at least Week 4, had a large wrap around his right knee while he worked with an athletic trainer on the side field of the Commanders’ practice facility. During the media viewing portion of practice, Robinson warmed up on a stationary bike, then ran through agility and footwork drills on the ladder. He also did slow side squats under track hurdles, appearing smooth and quick with his feet.

The 2022 third-round draft pick was shot twice, in his knee and hip, less than three weeks ago during a robbery attempt on H Street NE in Washington. He underwent surgery and was up and walking without the aid of crutches a week later.

Robinson’s return to the field offers hope he could return in Week 5, as soon as he’s eligible, instead of needing a longer ramp-up period.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson is out here for the first time since getting shot. He’s on the stationary bike. pic.twitter.com/uo2M8wfN0m — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022

Robinson was expected to play a key role in the Commanders offense after he impressed in training camp with his powerful downhill running style. Alongside fellow backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic, Robinson’s skill set adds to a dynamic group and gives quarterback Carson Wentz yet another option.

“When Brian Robinson returns, you’ll get an opportunity to see us use [Gibson] a little bit more in space and try and create opportunities for him to get the ball in space,” Coach Ron Rivera said.

The Commanders are also dealing with injuries to star defenders Jonathan Allen (groin) and Kam Curl (thumb) and offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer (hamstring). Allen and Curl went through team stretching and participated in early individual drills Wednesday, then headed for the side field with trainers when team drills began.

