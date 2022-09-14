Victim’s mother says Britt Reid is getting a ‘slap on the wrist’ after plea deal

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two days after former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty to felony driving while intoxicated stemming from a 2021 crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, the girl’s mother detailed the incident to ABC News. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight Wearing a shirt that read “Ariel Strong,” Felicia Miller recounted the immediate moments before the incident, as her daughter, Ariel Young, sat in the back seat after Miller pulled over on the side of a road to help her cousin, whose car had broken down.

“I just remember looking in the mirror seeing him coming, like just full speed coming, and then all of a sudden everybody was knocked out,” Miller said of Reid, whose pickup truck slammed into both cars at about 84 mph on an entrance ramp. Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was one of six people injured in the accident, but Young suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement

In the ABC interview, Miller said she was relieved when Young awoke from a two-week coma following the accident, but she said her daughter didn’t recognize her: “She didn’t know who I was.” Now 7, Young is back in school, Miller said.

For the first time, Felicia Miller shared details about the night Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, crashed into her car in February 2021, leaving her daughter Ariel with a traumatic brain injury. https://t.co/uWoX6mDrL5 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 14, 2022

Britt Reid, 37, was placed on administrative leave by the Chiefs, and the team subsequently announced that his contract expired and he was no longer a member of the organization. He was charged in April 2021 with a felony offense and faced up to seven years in prison if convicted, but following the plea deal he faces a possible sentence of up to four years. Reid’s sentencing is scheduled for late October.

“He’s just getting a slap on the wrist,” Miller said. “If anybody else had did that, [if] we did that, if any of us hit his car, being drunk hitting his car and injured his kids, we would have been in jail.”

Advertisement

Reid in court on Monday expressed contrition.

“I really regret what I did,” he said. “I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone.”

An attorney for Young’s family, Tom Porto, said they opposed the deal.

Prosecutors have said medical records listed Young as having suffered injuries including severe traumatic brain injury, left parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas during the crash. According to a GoFundMe campaign to benefit Young, she was described in April 2021 as out of the hospital and undergoing physical therapy while unable to “walk, talk or eat like a normal 5-year-old.”

Reid is accused of having a serum blood alcohol concentration of 0.113, above the legal limit of 0.08, approximately two hours after the crash occurred. He told a police officer the night of the crash that he was looking over his left shoulder to see where he could merge as he drove on the entrance ramp and that he did not see any lights on the car before he made impact. The officer “detected an odor of intoxicants and noted [Reid’s] eyes were bloodshot and red,” according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Reid suffered a groin injury in the incident and required surgery. He did not travel with the Chiefs to Tampa for Super Bowl LV, which Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid spent eight years on the Chiefs staff, the last two as a linebackers coach after holding other positions with the defensive unit.

In 2007, while out on bail in Pennsylvania following an incident of road rage in which he was accused of wielding a gun, Reid was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and with drug possession after he allegedly drove into a shopping cart in a parking lot. He pleaded guilty to those charges and completed a 15-month drug court program in 2009.

GiftOutline Gift Article