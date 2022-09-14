Carson Wentz held up well against the blitz in Week 1 — but more are coming

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Early in the fourth quarter Sunday, on a crucial third and eight, the Washington Commanders gained a slight edge in the game within the game. Given the down and distance, the Commanders knew to expect a blitz from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but when they broke the huddle and saw seven defenders crowded close to the line of scrimmage, they didn’t know from where.

“Set! Hut!” quarterback Carson Wentz yelled — and the only player who moved was Jaguars outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, tipping off that he was about to blitz.

Center Chase Roullier quickly put together the puzzle pieces. Based on the defensive front, the alignment of the safeties and Chaisson’s tell, Roullier identified the pressure and adjusted the protection. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. kicked out to pick up Chaisson.

After the snap, every Commanders lineman got a one-on-one, and they held up long enough for Wentz to navigate the pocket and find tight end Logan Thomas. It was the team’s first first down since Wentz’s back-to-back interceptions, and it set up the long touchdown to Terry McLaurin, proving to be a pivotal play in the win.

Advertisement

In the locker room Wednesday, Leno praised Roullier’s key adjustment: “He did a great job.”

“He did a great job,” Roullier responded bashfully.

One of the 13 blitzes Carson Wentz faced on Sunday. C Chase Roullier and LT Charles Leno credited the cadence for allowing them to suss out K’Lavon Chaisson as a blitzer and adjust the protection. pic.twitter.com/PrToIrsLRz — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 14, 2022

For Washington to win at Detroit on Sunday, it will likely need to continue to consistently beat the blitz. In Week 1, the Jaguars blitzed on 13 of 45 dropbacks (28.9 percent), a rate near the league average (23.9), but the Lions have adopted Coach Dan Campbell’s famously aggressive approach. In a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit attempted an onside kick while down 10 in the third quarter and blitzed on nearly half of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’s dropbacks, according to TruMedia.

Detroit’s defensive aggression is especially notable because blitzing has fallen out of fashion around the NFL. Last season, teams blitzed just 25.3 percent of the time, the lowest full-season rate since at least 2013. Basically, as offenses have thrown and scored more in recent years, defenses have responded by devoting more players to coverage. In an essay, Dan Pizzuta of Sharp Football Analysis called it the rise of “anti-aggressive” defense.

On Sunday, Detroit may not be as uber-aggressive as it was against Philadelphia. In 18 career games, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has only blitzed 27.7 percent of the time. But against extra rushers, Wentz has been likelier than many of his peers to take sacks or throw interceptions — and coordinators across the NFL have noticed. Last season in Indianapolis, defenses blitzed Wentz 31.3 percent of the time, the league’s fourth-highest rate.

Advertisement

“Honestly, I didn’t know that,” Wentz said.

If the Lions are as aggressive, one major concern is that Wentz lacks Hurts’s mobility. On Detroit’s blitzes, Hurts consistently escaped the pocket to find or create better throws. He also rushed four times for 19 yards, including a touchdown.

“He bailed us out numerous times,” Eagles center Jason Kelce told reporters after the game. “There were numerous blitz pickups that we need to get corrected. … That’s the benefit of having a guy with such versatility.”

Wentz’s early results against the blitz have been mostly encouraging. Against the Jaguars, he completed 8 of 13 passes for 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception on an attempted screen. He didn’t take a sack or scramble, and the key to his success seemed to vary by play.

Sometimes, a lineman or running back picked up the extra rusher. Other times, it looked as if offensive coordinator Scott Turner had anticipated pressure and called a short, quick-hitting play, like a 23-yard screen to tight end Armani Rogers.

Watch Chase Roullier (73) ... pic.twitter.com/Ztf6oJz4ju — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022

A few times, Wentz showed awareness to get rid of the ball. Early in the second quarter, on second and six, Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins came off the right edge unblocked, but just before he hit Wentz, the quarterback fired for a short completion.

Advertisement

“I thought we did okay,” Wentz said of the offense against the blitz. He praised Roullier for identifying pressures and communicating with the line, adding: “They did a fantastic job giving me a chance to make plays and push the ball down the field.”

“He got pressured, but not as much as he could’ve,” Coach Ron Rivera added.

In training camp, the Commanders had a practice period for blitzes every day. They’ve carried the approach into the regular season and simulate the pressures they could see in a game. Rivera said he expects the offense to improve against the blitz as the players gain trust and familiarity with one another.

“That is probably the biggest thing that you saw [against Jacksonville],” he said. “There were some really good things that happened.”

Late in the fourth quarter, again on third and eight, the Jaguars sent another, bigger blitz — this time, seven rushers. But again, Washington was ready. Roullier set the protection, so tight end John Bates picked up one of the extra rushers, and running back J.D. McKissic picked up the other. It all added up to give Wentz just enough time to throw the game-winning touchdown pass.

One more note on the game-winner from Sunday: Nice blitz pickup from RB JD McKissic. He’s come a long way since he was a college WR. pic.twitter.com/Uelsd8DRTU — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 14, 2022

GiftOutline Gift Article