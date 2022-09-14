Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Take your pick of plays from over the last week — CJ Abrams in the hole at short with a quick bounce up and a long gun across the diamond or CJ Abrams behind the bag at second somehow contorting himself to convert a double play or CJ Abrams on the infield grass smothering what could have been a two-run single. They were all gems, and they all helped the suddenly watchable Washington Nationals wriggle out of specific spots in tight games.

But as the Nationals play out their penultimate homestand of 2022, the cumulative result is this: The franchise has something it didn’t two months ago, and that is their shortstop for the next half dozen years — or longer, if they could extend him. (I know, I know. Touchy subject around here.)

It sounds hyperbolic. But the glimpses Abrams has shown in his 25 games with the Nats reveal enough: He has a chance to be a very, very good player for a very, very long time.

At 21, Abrams can make every play that should be made and some that very few do. Eventually, he’ll hit. As important in the final weeks of 2022: He’s a reason to come to the ballpark or flip on the TV. He’s a reason to carry some warm feeling into the winter. And his presence may just solve two positions for the Nationals for years to come, because Luis García is so much better suited to second base.

“I love everything he’s doing right now,” Manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday before Abrams went 1 for 4 with a double and sparkled again defensively in a 4-3 loss to Baltimore.

“I take pride in my defense, getting outs,” Abrams said. “Anything to help a pitcher, help him get Ws.”

Already, the pitchers appreciate it.

“It makes pitching a little bit easier,” reliever Hunter Harvey said. “When you’ve got a guy behind you that can makes plays as a pitcher, the mentality just changes. Why try to strike everybody out?”

Look, the trade deadline was so hard for so many in the clubhouse, the front office and the stands. Watching Juan Soto in the postseason for San Diego — and maybe for three postseasons — wouldn’t ease the sting. It’s important, then, that some of the haul that came back — six players — show that swallowing hard and making the deal might have been worth it.

Abrams is doing that right now, making a play a night that at least raises eyebrows and might drop jaws.

“I’m watching him making plays that I haven’t seen made in quite a while,” Martinez said.

It’s dangerous to get caught up in highlights, sure. But Abrams’s highlights suggest there’s not a play he can’t make. Tuesday, he backhanded one in the hole to make a force at second and ran down a pop fly in foul territory that might have eluded average shortstops. It’s becoming the norm.

Take the weekend in Philadelphia as more proof. Friday night, Alec Bohm hit a sharp grounder to Abrams’s right that had veteran MASN play-by-play man Bob Carpenter saying, “That’s a base hit — I believe.”

It wasn’t. Range to the hole and the arm to convert those balls into outs? Check and check.

In the first inning a night later, with the bases loaded and one out, Abrams went behind the bag at second to snare Jean Segura’s grounder, somehow twisted himself to extend his left leg to get the force at second and still was in position to make the throw that completed a wait-show-that-again double play.

“Not a lot of players make that play,” said Gary DiSarcina, who coaches the Nationals infielders and played 1,069 major league games at shortstop. “That’s him playing the game and just freewheeling it, and it’s awesome.”

Awareness and athleticism? Check and check.

DiSarcina said Abrams reminds him of an elite shortstop he played against, five-time all-star Tony Fernandez, and one he helped coach with the Angels, Andrelton Simmons. Those players won four Gold Gloves apiece.

“When he first got over here, you look at him, and he seems kind of bored,” DiSarcina said. “He’d just kind of mill around before pitches. Tony was like that. Andrelton was like that. But then he gets in his spot, and he’s ready. He pays attention. He knows when breaking balls and change-ups are coming, and he gets in position.”

Offensively, whatever you’re seeing right now — including Tuesday night’s double to the opposite-field gap — keep the following in mind: Abrams is not close to a finished product. The Padres’ first-round pick — sixth overall — in 2019, he got zero professional plate appearances in 2020, when covid wiped out the minor league schedule. His 2021 was cut short when he suffered a broken tibia and torn knee ligaments in a collision at second base.

All told, he had 534 plate appearances in the minors — maybe half of what’s necessary to make an assessment and build a base. When he started his tenure with the Nationals by hitting .136 with no extra-base hits in his first dozen games, it wasn’t just the shock of being with a new team in a new city. It was the fact that he needs more reps and more maturation — mentally and physically.

“Once he gets stronger, I think you’re going to see those doubles and those homers come,” Martinez said. “Right now, it’s just about staying in the middle of the field, hitting line drives, getting on base. When he gets on base, he’s electric.”

It’s coming. In his next dozen games leading into Tuesday, he hit .349 with two doubles, a triple and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .820.

Remember when Ian Desmond came up at the end of the 2009 season — which featured 103 losses — and played the final 21 games, hitting .280 with four homers, seven doubles and two triples? Come on. Some of you do. Headed into that offseason, the Nats had a bazillion holes to fill. Shortstop wasn’t one of them.

There are holes now, and work to be done to fill them. Consider shortstop filled — maybe in pencil, but filled. One more play to demonstrate why: With one out, runners on second and third and the game tied on Sunday, the Nats had the infield in. Harvey jammed Bryson Stott, who squibbed a grounder to the left side.

“It’s a routine groundball if nobody’s on,” Harvey said. “But in that situation, with the infield in, it was almost placed perfectly to be a hit and possibly two runs.”

Except here came Abrams, three steps to his right in a blink, a dive to corral the ball, instantly on his feet to stare Bryce Harper back to third — and a throw across the diamond for an easy out.

“Him laying out and making that play,” Harvey said, “it’s game-changing.”

Abrams being here, showing both raw ability and polished preparation — that just might be franchise-changing.

