Lee Kelly, who turned Gonzaga into a national power, leaves a legacy beyond rugby

Among the high school rugby hamlets that populate the prep sports landscape, few have evolved into kingdoms. The sport’s violent perception and relative lack of popularity in the United States can make for an uphill battle. It can be difficult securing school support, and some kids are reluctant to trade pads and penalty kicks for rucks and mauls.

Despite those obstacles, Lee Kelly built not just a competitive program, but what some consider the nation’s best, transforming D.C.’s Gonzaga College High into a perennial title contender. Kelly, who won four national rugby championships at the I Street school, died at 72 on Aug. 31 after a battle with prostate cancer.

“Gonzaga rugby is pretty much synonymous with consistent excellence,” said Alex Goff, founder of the Goff Rugby Report, which covers American high school and college rugby. “If you ask almost anybody at any time in the last 10 to 15 years, ‘Name me the top teams in the country,’ they’re going to have Gonzaga on that list, and that is a direct reflection of the energy and the love of the game from Lee.”

For Kelly’s son Connor, it’s not easy to separate the coach from the father. Lee Kelly made a point to follow his sons from sport to sport, finding opportunities to coach them on the field, the court and the diamond. That custom led him to Gonzaga in 2000, when Kelly showed up to his oldest son Brendan’s rugby practice offering his services.

Kelly was hardly just some parent off the street. He started for the University of Maryland rugby team in the 1970s and later helped establish several local men’s and youth teams.

In 2000, Gonzaga’s rugby team had just 30 players. The team had begun as a club formed by a group of students in 1988, and it managed only one win in its first two seasons. Six years later, it became a varsity sport.

When Kelly became its director of rugby in 2002, he sought to elevate the program by proactively recruiting students and coaches, and by traveling beyond state and national borders to expose his players to consistent, quality competition.

During Kelly’s tenure, Gonzaga rugby saw a spike in interest and in wins.

In 2009, Kelly tapped former U.S. women’s rugby assistant Peter Baggetta to serve as the team’s head coach. The following year, Gonzaga became national runner-up, the school’s best finish to date. By 2011, nearly one out of every five Gonzaga students — around 180 out of 900 — played rugby, and in 2014, the school won its first national championship, the first of three consecutive and four total titles.

“Lee’s a legend,” said Dante Lopresti, a former team captain who won three national titles at Gonzaga. “He just had a presence. I don’t know how to explain it. He’s always there for you. He’s very loving, very caring, and he wants you to be a better man off the field. That just speaks to the type of character the guy was. He is Gonzaga rugby, and everyone knows it.”

Under Kelly, the program counts several professional athletes among its ranks of alumni, including former NFL cornerback Johnson Bademosi. Ben Cima, a onetime All-Met kicker for Gonzaga’s football team, played for Major League Rugby’s Seattle Seawolves and the U.S. national team. Cima’s former high school teammate Reggie Corbin starred as an all-Big Ten running back at Illinois before joining the USFL’s Michigan Panthers. Lopresti and Jack Iscaro play for MLR’s Old Glory DC.

Off the pitch, former players and coaches described Kelly as a “force of nature” who looked after those in his extended family.

Kelly was the person who sent messages of comfort to his players’ parents after their parents died. He once invited one of his coaches to drive to Maryland with him to check in on a former player institutionalized for substance abuse. Kelly also served as a member of the Boys High School Rugby National Championships Committee, where he dialed into meetings after rounds of treatment and shortly before his death, according to Goff, who also serves on that committee.

“That was typical Lee, saying, ‘Dammit, I’m still going to be involved,’” Goff said. “Our next meeting, I half-expect him to call. It’s like, ‘Lee, you’re not supposed to be on this Earth anymore.’ And he’d say, ‘I don’t care.’”

That approach to life, one in service of others, is one of the things Connor Kelly will remember most about his father.

Kelly’s son is only in kindergarten, but Kelly is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps and someday start a rugby team at the school. If he does, he intends to channel his father’s philosophy.

“The biggest thing is it’s not just about going out and winning games,” Kelly said. “It’s about creating something more than that. It’s about creating something where people at that school — or whatever it may be — want to be involved with it. Where it can be something that you look back and it’s a big part of your life and you had some fun with it.”

