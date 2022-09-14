O’s beat Nats again in a snapshot of teams at opposite ends of a rebuild

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles completed their two-game miniseries Wednesday on South Capitol Street, one organization finally starting to reap the benefits of a slow and arduous rebuild and the other at the very beginning of the process. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If there was one sequence in the Orioles’ 6-2 win that was emblematic of the current state of each team, it came in the top of the seventh. With runners on first and second and no outs, Gunnar Henderson lined what should’ve been a routine double down the left field line off Mason Thompson. César Hernández misplayed the ball in the corner, allowing both runners to score with ease.

Bad went to worse when Hernández finally retrieved the ball. It slipped from his hand and Henderson, blond locks flowing from his helmet, never stopped running, zooming home with a Little League homer that was ruled a triple and an error. Jorge Mateo followed with an actual homer, turning the hosts’ one-run lead into a 5-2 deficit.

“I was trying to be really quick with it,” Hernández, regularly an infielder, said through an interpreter. “It’s a position I haven’t played a whole lot and I’m trying to get used to and, unfortunately, it’s just something that resulted that way.”

The Orioles (75-67) entered Wednesday’s game five games back of the final wild card spot in the American League, playing meaningful September games when few expected them still to be in the race. The Washington Nationals (49-94) are poised to lose at least 100 games for the first time since 2009.

Baltimore was in Washington’s shoes recently; the Orioles had five losing seasons, including three 100-loss campaigns, after their 2016 AL wild-card appearance. But those losses turned into draft picks and those picks have become regular contributors.

Henderson, drafted in the second round in 2019, played third Wednesday. Adley Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in that draft, was Baltimore’s catcher. Ryan Mountcastle, a first-round pick from 2015, manned first base. Starting outfielders Austin Hays and Ryan McKenna were third- and fourth-round picks, respectively. DL Hall, who pitched a scoreless inning in relief Wednesday, was a first-round pick in 2017.

And that’s not to mention Grayson Rodriguez — Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2019 — is the No. 4 prospect in baseball. And they selected Jackson Holliday with the No. 1 overall pick this summer.

The Nationals have a handful of prospects still a ways away, but Washington Manager Dave Martinez said before Wednesday’s game that seeing the Orioles’ young players success reminds him of what he has on his roster. CJ Abrams and Luis García show glimpses of the future in the field. Josiah Gray, MacKenzie Gore and Cade Cavalli are pitchers with potential. He hopes that their collective development will lead to a rebuild similar to Baltimore’s — only faster.

“We push the envelope a little bit with these guys,” Martinez said pregame. “We’re trying to get them to understand the concept of winning and competing every day. They’re competing now every day. Now, how do we get them to understand winning every day? … For me, it all starts with starting pitching and defense.”

The starting pitching was strong Wednesday. The defense? Not so much.

Patrick Corbin allowed three straight singles to open the second inning after a clean first frame. He recorded an out, then got McKenna to hit a grounder to third baseman Ildemaro Vargas for what should’ve been an inning-ending double play. But no one covered second base — Martinez said after the game that Abrams was supposed to take the bag with the team in a shift. When he didn’t, Vargas had no choice but to settle for the out at first base and the Orioles led 1-0.

Washington grabbed a 2-1 lead after solo shots by catcher Riley Adams in the third inning and designated hitter Luke Voit in the fourth. Corbin retired 12 of the final 14 batters he faced and only allowed one more hit after the second inning.

Once Thompson entered in the seventh, things unraveled. The Orioles picked up seven hits in the final three innings. Henderson, after his triple in the seventh, added an RBI double off Paolo Espino in the eighth inning to make it 6-2.

The Orioles’ bullpen, which included former National Austin Voth, pitched five scoreless. Voth allowed two walks but stranded both runners. Washington left the field after another defeat in a long season; the Orioles left the field headed in the opposite direction.

What did Cade Cavalli do Wednesday and what does it mean for the rest of this season? Cavalli threw catch on the field after consulting with doctors and the medical staff. Martinez said the inflammation in his shoulder is gone and ideally he wants him to throw off a mound before the team heads home for the offseason. But it’s unlikely that mound will be in a game this season — Martinez said the team would proceed with caution. Instead, Martinez is aiming for Cavalli to throw a few innings in a simulated game or in a bullpen session.

What’s the latest on Nelson Cruz’s injury? Cruz has inflammation in his left eye. He exited Tuesday’s game and, after visiting an eye specialist before Wednesday’s game, used some eye drops. He is considered day-to-day. Cruz, 42, has started 122 games with the Nationals, second on the team behind Hernández.

