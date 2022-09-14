With the World Cup near, USMNT sets its roster for final tuneups

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Gregg Berhalter, coach of the U.S. men’s national soccer team, has made clear the door will not close for inclusion on the World Cup roster until the 26-man squad is named Nov. 9. That said, the list that Berhalter revealed Wednesday for the final pair of tuneups this month did seem to narrow his inventory.

There were no surprising call-ups but some lightly notable omissions: strikers Jordan Pefok, Haji Wright and Brandon Vázquez, and midfielder-defender James Sands.

Four regulars are unavailable because of injury: goalkeeper Zack Steffen, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielder Cristian Roldan and forward Tim Weah.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”

The group that will assemble in Cologne, Germany, on Monday ahead of friendlies against Japan on Sept. 23 in nearby Düsseldorf and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain, includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and most of the core that has been together for several years.

Six players return after not taking part in the June camp: Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, Gio Reyna, Chris Richards, Josh Sargent and Sam Vines.

Sargent last appeared for the U.S. squad at the start of World Cup qualifying in September 2021, before enduing a poor season with English club Norwich City. He is off to a terrific start this season, though, scoring five goals in his past five appearances.

Sargent’s scoring form, versatility and experience placed him ahead of Pefok and Wright, pure target forwards who don’t necessarily fit into Berhalter’s high-pressure system. Pefok has scored twice in five games with his new club, Union Berlin. Wright didn’t have a good U.S. camp in June — his first with the senior team after a sterling youth career — but has posted five goals in six matches for Antalyaspor in Turkey.

Vázquez has scored 16 goals for FC Cincinnati — the second-most by an American in MLS — but has no international experience. Berhalter said two weeks ago that Vázquez faced long odds of receiving a call-up.

The forwards include FC Dallas’s Jesús Ferreira, whose 18 goals are first among U.S. players in MLS and rank fourth in the league. Ferreira, 21, has received regular U.S. call-ups since last fall, scoring seven goals in 13 matches overall.

Berhalter also turned back to striker Ricardo Pepi, who has not scored for club or country in almost a year. After a miserable season with Augsburg in Germany — and, by virtue, omission from U.S. duty — the 19-year-old is now with Groningen in the Netherlands.

Reyna, a dynamic 19-year-old winger and withdrawn forward, is healthy after a series of injuries sidelined him for almost all of the qualifiers and much of the 2021-22 Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund.

With Steffen nursing a knee injury, the starting job at goalkeeper is wide open. Matt Turner debuted with Arsenal in the UEFA Nations League last week, while Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson are full-time starters with England’s Luton Town and MLS’s New York City FC, respectively.

Robinson’s absence prompted the call-up of Vines, who hasn’t been with the U.S. squad since last fall but has started every game for Belgian club Antwerp.

There were no surprises in Berhalter’s choice of center backs: Walker Zimmerman, Chris Richards, Aaron Long and Cameron Carter-Vickers.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

U.S. roster

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles FC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Malik Tillman (Rangers).

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City).

