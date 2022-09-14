Virginia working to fix a leaky offensive line after Illinois debacle

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the immediate aftermath of his team's loss this past weekend, first-year Virginia football coach Tony Elliott pointed to glaring breakdowns in protection along the rebuilt offensive line as among the most pressing concerns facing the Cavaliers.

A review of the game film on the heels of the 24-3 defeat against Illinois did nothing to sway Elliott's perspective from a performance in Champaign, Ill., that included quarterback Brennan Armstrong getting sacked five times, hurried countless others and often scrambling to avoid crushing hits.

The offensive staff has been brainstorming on how best to keep the pocket as clean as possible heading into Saturday afternoon’s game against visiting Old Dominion, especially given Armstrong has been nursing a tender right (non-throwing) elbow.

“Yeah, there are some things we can do,” Elliott said in addressing offensive line deficiencies without revealing specific modifications. “We’re going to work on those things to help them out, but if you look at it, a lot of it is what [Illinois] did. They put a five-man front, and you go five-man front, it’s one-on-one blocks, so now it comes down to execution of your fundamentals.”

Under heavy duress for much of the game, Armstrong completed just 13 of 32 passes for 180 yards with two interceptions in one of the more forgettable outings in the career of the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in total offense and passing.

Rarely was the fifth-year senior able to set his feet and deliver an authoritative throw. Rather, he was forced to pass on the move, resulting in balls sailing high and wide of the intended target. In other instances Armstrong threw off his back foot with defenders bearing down on him.

The Fighting Illini was able to generate pressure without moving an extra defender to the line of scrimmage or via the blitz, underscoring the troubling regularity with which Virginia’s offensive line wound up on the losing end of one-on-one matchups in the Cavaliers’ Football Bowl Subdivision opener.

Toward the end of the game with Virginia (1-1) mounting a potential touchdown drive, Armstrong departed briefly when he absorbed a blow to his right elbow amid a collapsing pocket. Armstrong turned to the sideline, pointed to the area, and Elliott waved him off the field, sending in backup Jay Woolfolk.

Athletic trainers examined Armstrong on the sideline and cleared him to play. He went back into to the game on third down and goal from the 5 but threw consecutive incomplete passes.

“It’s a good eye-opener to what we need to actually work on because, shoot, teams could see what happened and come out and play us man every time,” Armstrong said. “I mean that’s a possibility, so we better figure out how to protect and how to get the ball out and how to get open in man.”

The offensive line comprises five players who are starting in a Cavaliers uniform for the first time this year. The only player in the group with previous starting experience is left guard John Paul Flores, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth.

Starting left tackle McKale Boley is a freshman. Right tackle Logan Taylor is a sophomore, as is center Ty Furnish, who was responsible for a high snap that forced Armstrong to retreat deep in Virginia territory for a sliding recovery resulting in a loss of 27 yards.

There was, however, one encouraging development regarding the offensive line, with Jonathan Leech reentering the lineup for the first time since a left arm injury in preseason camp. The senior came off the bench at right tackle against Illinois after starting twice last season, and Taylor moved to the left side.

“We have to be better,” Furnish said. “Everyone on offense has to be better. Us personally, we’re meeting at night more, going over everything, making sure we have the blitzes down, all that stuff, just getting on top of it. … I think it was just a lack of focus from us, and mental mistakes. I don’t think it was an out-physical thing.”

The Monarchs (1-1), meantime, have been opportunistic defensively this season, including collecting four sacks in a 39-21 loss to East Carolina on Saturday in Greenville, N.C. A week earlier Old Dominion forced five turnovers, four coming on interceptions, in upsetting Virginia Tech, 20-17.

Of particular concern for the Cavaliers offensive line is Monarchs linebacker Jason Henderson. The sophomore has 32 tackles, including 18, the most in a game by an FBS player this season, during the opener against the Hokies in Norfolk

“As coaches our job is to meet the kids where they are,” Elliott said. “At times as coaches you want to try to pull them up to where you are, but at the end of the day none of us go out on the field, so we’ve got to make sure and be honest with ourselves and evaluate what they’re capable of doing and help them be able to do it, and from there you build to some of the bigger things you have offensively.”

